Introducing the Bounce Tube: Multiplying the Lifespan of Tennis & Padel Balls by 3

Bounce is revolutionizing tennis and padel with its new product that keeps balls bouncy for an extended period of time.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- New start-up Bounce is pleased to announce the launch of its flagship product, the Bounce Tube. Founded by three waste-conscious entrepreneurs with a background in engineering, the Bounce Tube is designed to make tennis and padel more sustainable by increasing the lifespan of the balls.Tennis balls are non-biodegradable, which presents an obstacle to making tennis and padel truly sustainable. Combined together, these sports are listed in the top four most polluting sports in the world, which is mainly due to ball (over)consumption. The vast majority of tennis balls end up in landfills where they may take up to 2,500 years to decompose, which is four times longer than a plastic bottle. Out of 500 million balls produced annually, a mere 1% will be recycled.According to CEO and co-founder Gregory Merguerian, the main focus for now is to keep balls bouncy.“We want people to be able to play with better balls for longer,” says Merguerian. “The tube takes no effort at all to use—all you do is store your balls in the tube instead of in their original can, and it triples their lifespan. It will be a tremendous help in reducing their carbon footprint.”The tube works by creating a pressurized environment with an integrated pump By placing used balls in the Bounce Tube, balls will no longer lose pressure in-between games. A one-off investment, it has been cleverly designed to offer maximum efficiency and the best user experience. All features are seamlessly integrated. The tube can contain 3 to 4 balls and can be used for both padel and tennis.Bounce has launched its Kickstarter campaign on June 2nd, and reached its funding objective of 10K€ in less than 15 minutes. They have raised more than 50K€ in less than 3 days. Tubes with 30% and 40% discounts are still available for early backers.For more information about this exciting new product, visit the website at https://www.bouncesports.co/ About the CompanyA new start-up that seeks to make tennis and padel greener, Bounce Sports International was founded by three good friends - Antoine Wouters, Maxime Sohet and Gregory Merguerian - who have been playing tennis for most of their lives. All three have a background in engineering: Antoine and Gregory have studied Business Engineering while Maxime has graduated in Civil Engineering.These waste-conscious entrepreneurs joined forces to make tennis and padel more sustainable. They saw the necessity to increase the lifespan of tennis balls to reduce their carbon footprint on the environment, resulting in the creation of the Bounce Tube, a tube that creates a pressurized environment to keep balls bouncy in between games.