Adaptive Computing Signs Partnership Agreement with Global Computing Headquartered in Mexico City
Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc. has signed a Partnership Agreement with Global Computing, a distributor of specialized software products in Mexico City.
We are delighted to be officially allied with Global Computing. The collaboration will extend our offerings and bring HPC Cloud On-Demand to many organizations in Mexico.”NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Computing, a trusted global leader in High-Performance Computing Workload Management and Cloud Solutions headquartered in Naples, FL, has formed a new partnership by signing an agreement with Global Computing S.A. de C.V., a distributor of software products headquartered in Mexico City. An E-signing ceremony was carried out by the CEOs of both companies where Mr. Art Allen and Ms. Adriana Vadillo signed the agreement along with their teams.
Global Computing began operations in 1998 to support educational institutions, government agencies and research centers with fast and efficient application development software tools to visualize and analyze technical and scientific data. Headquartered in Mexico City, Global Computing is a company dedicated to the marketing and distribution of specialized software products, as well as training, that helps our customers increase productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate their development efforts. Global Computing’s primary focus is to provide leading HPC technology software products to its customers so that they can develop applications faster and get more accurate results in the areas of science, engineering, artificial intelligence, High Performance Computing, etc.
Adaptive Computing has provided advanced applications and tools to the world’s largest High-Performance Computing installations for over 2 decades. The Company works with commercial enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions around the world. Adaptive Computing products and services are used by organizations of all sizes across a broad range of industries. Some the world’s largest clusters, grids, and data centers use Adaptive’s Moab HPC Suite to maximize performance and value, simplify management, and create a competitive advantage.
"Adaptive Computing is delighted to be officially allied with Global Computing. The collaboration with Global Computing will extend our offerings and bring HPC Cloud On-Demand to many educational institutions, government agencies, and research centers in Mexico." – Art Allen, CEO Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc.
The Adaptive HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center (ODDC) is a scalable cloud systems management solution that gives organizations the ability to leverage public Cloud Service Provider (CSP) resources, without vendor lock-in to any CSP. The HPC Cloud ODDC solution gives organizations the ability to spin up temporary or persistent HPC cloud infrastructure resources quickly, inexpensively, and on-demand. This enterprise-grade platform can be used to automatically deploy and build clusters in the Cloud, automatically run applications on those clusters, and then terminate the cloud resources, assuring that you only pay for what is being used. By automatically shutting down cloud resources when not in use, customers can save up to 70 percent of cloud usage costs when using the HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center solution.
"I am very excited about this new partnership as we will be able to offer Adaptive Computing advanced applications and HPC tools to our customers in a time in which, after a worldwide pandemic, it is critical to move to the Cloud as the supply chains and physical infrastructures have been affected. Moving to the Cloud in a time in which resources are limited will be a viable option for our customers in their continued efforts related to High Performance Computing to gain accelerated business performance through increasing efficiency and reducing costs.” – Adriana Vadillo, CEO Global Computing S.A. de C.V.
