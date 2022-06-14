Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center Is Offering Breast Augmentation And Rejuvenation In Texas

/EIN News/ -- Mansfield, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mansfield, Texas -

Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center is providing breast augmentation to clients near Mansfield, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Dallas, Texas.

There are two options for breast augmentation that women can opt for - saline implants or silicone gel implants. Silicone gel-filled implants are very close to the look and feel of natural breasts which is one of the major reasons why Dr. Michael Thornton at Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center offers to his patients. Per FDA guidelines, women who opt for silicone gel implants need to be at least 22 years old to be eligible for the operation. On the other hand, saline implants contain a silicone outer shell filled with a sterile saltwater (saline) solution and FDA approved for adult women age 18 or older.

Some women may be happy with just a breast augmentation and rejuvenation while some, depending on their age and whether they have experienced post-partum deflation, may need a mastopexy (breast lift) or a combined procedure that does both. Some women might request a revision to their previous breast surgery due to complaints such as breast asymmetry, breast capsular contraction with hardening of the implant capsule, painful breasts, ruptured implants, or skin rippling. Dr. Michael Thornton, a double board-certified Cosmetic Surgeon and Diplomate of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, will use his years of experience to suggest the appropriate procedure based on his patient’s needs.

The procedure begins with standard preoperative evaluations such as reviewing paperwork, getting the patient’s consent, and starting an IV. Dr. Michael Thornton will then complete the patient’s chart and introduce them to the staff which includes the operating room nurse and anesthesia providers. Once the patient has been placed under anesthesia, Dr. Thornton will then make precise incisions, 4 to 5 cm long, based upon the size of the implant, along the infra-mammary crease, the natural crease below the breast where the bra rests upon. In most all cases, Dr. Thornton places the implants under the muscle (subpectoral) to provide a long-lasting appearance with good forward projection along with softening and natural rounding of the lower portion of the breasts.

For the procedure, Dr. Thornton has been certified in the use of the Keller Funnel, a plastic sleeve that allows placement of an implant with minimal exposure to skin contamination and reduces manual forces on the implant that may damage the silicone gel. The incisions are then closed with absorbable sutures, covered with a topical skin glue, and covered with Micropore tape which will have to be kept intact for 2 weeks.

After the procedure, patients are provided with post-operative instructions, narcotic pain medication, muscle relaxation medication, antibiotics, and nausea medication. They can expect slight pain for the first week which will dissipate within 2 weeks. The patient’s progress is closely monitored with regular visits. After 3 to 4 months following the procedure, the breasts will settle into their optimal appearance.

Dr. Thornton comments on the breast augmentation procedure offered at Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center by saying, “When you come to our center, you will speak directly with me regarding your health goals and desires. Unlike other clinical centers, you will not meet with patient coordinators, nurse practitioners, or physician’s assistants for your consultation”. At Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center, Dr. Thornton uses the highest quality, safest, and most effective surgical methods, materials, and techniques and when it comes to affordability, our breast augmentation packages include all surgeon fees, surgery center fees, anesthesia fees, and saline or silicone implants.

Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center is located at 550 N Walnut Creek Dr #120, Mansfield, TX 76063. The clinic can be contacted at the phone number (817) 477-9000 for inquiries.

