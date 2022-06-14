Diina Tamm & Valev Laube’s New Show “Dawn till Dusk” Entertained Audiences with Interpretations of Folklore

Diina Tamm performing at Dawn till Dusk (Photo by MontePhoteaux / Rachel Monteleone) Multidisciplinary performance "Dawn till Dusk" at the New York Estonian House (Photo by MontePhoteaux / Rachel Monteleone) Valev Laube performing at Dawn till Ducks (Multidisciplinary performance "Dawn till Dusk" at the New York Estonian House (Photo by MontePhoteaux / Rachel Monteleone)

An exciting new show “Dawn till Dusk” brought a full house of spectators to the New York Estonian House to enjoy and learn more about Estonian music and dance.