Electric Powertrain Market is projected to reach USD 760 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32%: Straits Research

The global electric powertrain market is estimated to reach USD 760 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 32% from a value of USD 61 billion in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the electric powertrain markets value chain, there are tier 2 & tier 1 suppliers, integrated electric chassis solution providers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and new electric vehicle startups. Electric powertrain parts are made from raw materials like steel, plastic, aluminum, rubber, aluminum alloys, nickel, lithium, and cobalt. Since the 1980s, the standard in the automotive industry has been for the value chain to go from tier 2 to tier 1 supplier to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

As electric vehicle technology has gotten better, the supply chain has changed into an ecosystem in which the lines between industries are not fixed. The tier 1 suppliers are changing their product lines and moving down to tier 0.5 by offering integrated electric chassis solutions. Companies are changing how they do business, which is putting more pressure on the tier 1 supplier market. Also, the market would be harder because OEM margins on EVs are low, there is a lot of competition, and the market is small.

Growing Demand for Vehicle Electrification in the Automotive Industry and the Sudden Increase in the Sales of Electric Vehicles Driving the Market

Tesla, Honda, Ford, Toyota, and General Motors have spent a lot of money making cars more electric, which has led to a big rise in demand for electric cars. Also, more partnerships between car companies and companies that make electric motors should make more people want to buy electric cars. For example, General Motors Co. and Honda Motors Co. said they would work together to make a North American automotive alliance. General Motors wants to sell 20 models of electric cars by 2023, and Honda wants to make two models of plug-in electric cars using GM's battery pack .

In 2019, the traditional car market leader Maruti Suzuki said it would start selling electric cars for personal use in the Indian market in the years to come. Because the market for electric cars is so profitable, more and more traditional car companies are likely to switch to making them. The electric powertrain market will grow because of this. Traditional fuel prices going up and the sales of electric cars going up are likely to speed up the growth of electric cars. Because of strict emission rules and more people caring about the environment, the number of people buying electric cars is likely to rise.

Increased Demand for Electric Vehicles Creating Huge Opportunities for Market Growth

Electric cars are becoming more popular, so the biggest automakers are making them. Since the market is so profitable, more and more traditional car companies are likely to switch to making electric cars. This will make the market for electric powertrains grow. Increasing sales of electric cars and higher prices for traditional fuels are likely to speed up the growth of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are likely to become more popular as pollution rules get stricter and more people to care about the environment.

Regional Analysis of the Global Electric Powertrain Market

The global electric powertrain market is primarily segmented into three regions, namely- North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where the Asia-Pacific region dominates the market.

North America – The North American region has a significant market value that stood at USD 11 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 191 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 37%. North America is the most developed region, and the presence of major economies like the US and Canada contributes a major share to the growth of the market.

Europe – Europe is the industrial hub of the world, where most of the industries are operating in every industrial sector. Europe accounts for a market share of USD 39 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at USD 477 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 32%.

Key Highlights –

The global electric powertrain market to grow by USD 760 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 32% from the early figures of USD 61 billion in 2021.

by USD 760 billion by 2030 at a from the early figures of USD 61 billion in 2021. The BEV type leads the by-vehicle segmentation with a market figure of USD 61 billion in 2021 and growing to USD 782 billion at a CAGR of 33% .

. The battery is the most dominant segment of all the types in the by component segmentation, which accumulates a market share of USD 39 billion in 2021 and is growing at USD 502 billion at a CAGR of 33%.

Competitive Analysis of the Global Electric Powertrain Market –

The major players in the global electric powertrain market are

Borgwarner Inc.

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Global Electric Powertrain Market: Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

BEV

HEV

By Component

Motor

Battery

Power Electronics Controller

By Region

North America

Europe

Market News -

In August 2021 , Borgwarner Inc. announced a series C equity investment in Cellink Corporation to allow the company expansion in its electrification strategy.

, Borgwarner Inc. announced a series C equity investment in Cellink Corporation to allow the company expansion in its electrification strategy. In July 2021 , Continental AG launched a new product called EMR4 (Electronics Motor Reducer) next-generation electric axle drive.

, Continental AG launched a new product called EMR4 (Electronics Motor Reducer) next-generation electric axle drive. In March 2021 , Magna International launched a new product call eBeam technology to provide a smooth electrification transition in vehicles.

