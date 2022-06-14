Asia Dominates the Global Refining Industry in Terms of CDU Capacity and Capex | GlobalData Plc

The global crude distillation unit (CDU) capacity is at 105.6 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CDU capacity is expected to witness a growth of over 10% from 2022 to 2026. Asia’s CDU capacity is the highest among all regions globally followed by North America and Europe. Among countries, China, India, and Nigeria would be the top three countries globally for CDU capacity additions during the 2022 to 2026 outlook period.



The Refineries Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2022-2026 market research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides a comprehensive overview of the global crude oil refining industry with a focus on their refining capacity and capital expenditure. The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage of crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all active, and new-build (planned and announced) refineries.

Major Announced Refinery Projects

Otuasega

Kogo

Um-Dabakir

Uturogu

Ningo



Otuasega is a hydroskimming-type refinery proposed in Nigeria with a total capex of $465 million. It is expected to start operations in 2025 with a capacity of 30 mbd. Yeringsco Refinery and Petrochemical Co Ltd is the operator as well as 100% equity holder of the refinery.



Global Refining Industry Outlook by Region

Asia

Africa

The Middle East

North America

The Former Soviet Union (FSU)

South America

Europe

Oceania

More than 60% of Asia’s capex is expected to be spent by India, China, and Indonesia. Indian Oil Corp Ltd, PT Pertamina (Persero), and China Petrochemical Corp are the companies with the highest capex in terms of new build and expansion capex in Asia’s refining industry.

Refining Market Analysis by Region

Major Refining Companies

Indian Oil Corp Ltd

PT Pertamina (Persero)

China Petrochemical Corp

South Refineries Co

Sonangol EP

Sugih Energy International Pte Ltd

Saudi Arabian Oil Co

Rosneft Oil Co

Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd

Mestosync Energy

Refining Market Analysis by Leading Companies

Refining Market Overview

Market Size 2022 105.6 mmbd Growth Rate >10% Forecast Period 2022-2026 Major Announced Projects Otuasega, Kogo, Um, Dabakir, Uturogu, and Ningo Key Regions Asia, Africa, Middle East, North America, Former Soviet Union (FSU), South America, Europe, and Oceania Leading Companies Indian Oil Corp Ltd, PT Pertamina (Persero), China Petrochemical Corp, South Refineries Co, Sonangol EP, Sugih Energy International Pte Ltd, Saudi Arabian Oil Co, Rosneft Oil Co, Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, and Mestosync Energy

Refining Market Report Scope

Refinery CDU capacity by region for the period 2016 to 2026

CDU new build and expansion capacity additions by key countries

New build and expansion capex of refineries by region, key countries, and companies

Regional new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies

New build and expansion capacity additions by region for coking, FCC, and hydrocracker units

Key details of major new build refineries expected to start operations by 2026

