Big Jerry's Fencing Inks New North Carolina Franchise Territory

HOLLY SPRINGS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Jerry’s Fencing has continued its franchise roll-out success, this time bringing in a new territory in its home state of North Carolina.The newest territory covers Harnett County, a county of over 130,000 people and home to Campbell University. Richard Pepe is the newest franchisee to join the team. “Every person that is on my team is intentionally hand-picked for their insight, their expertise, and their teamwork,” stated Jerry Davis, Founder and Owner of Big Jerry’s Fencing. “Our franchise partners are no different. Richard was chosen due to his hardworking attitude and incredible business skills.”Pepe brings with him a background in the IT industry and plans to have the territory operational by the end of June.The company sold its first franchise in Fall of 2018 and has more than doubled since June 2021. Currently, Big Jerry’s Fencing has franchise locations across the East Coast, including North Carolina, Louisiana, Idaho, Tennessee, Florida, and Pennsylvania, totaling 15 in all.“Our systems are simple to follow and are designed to make a would-be stressful purchase as stress-free and easy as possible for our customers,” pointed out Davis. “The same goes for our franchise partners as they go through their training and take the reins for their territory. This is an extremely simple-to-operate business with low overhead and our team is here to support them each step of the way.”Big Jerry’s Fencing employs a unique web-based feature — an online tool that uses aerial views as part of the estimating process. Each territory offers a full line of fencing services, both residential and commercial.The brand has plans to continue to expand throughout the year. To learn more about the Big Jerry’s Fencing training, ongoing support, investment details, and franchise process, visit www.bigjerrysfencingfranchise.com ABOUT Big Jerry’s FencingBig Jerry’s Fencing is revolutionizing the fencing industry through modern technology and hassle-free estimates. The company provides both residential and commercial fencing all in various styles. Estimates are always free. For more information about Big Jerry’s Fencing and to find a location near you, visit www.bigjerrysfencing.com

