Route 3009 Toms Run Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of closure on Route 3009 (Toms Run Road) between Route 18 and Route 3011 (Hargus Creek Road) in Jackson Township, Greene County.



The closure began today, June 14 and will continue until Monday, August 15. A posted detour will be in place using Route 3009 (Toms Run Road) to Route 3008 (Pine Bank Road), Route 3007 (Blockhouse Road) and Route 18. The closure will allow crews to the existing structure with a precast concrete culvert.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

