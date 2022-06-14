Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,891 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meetings with Vietnamese Government Officials

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met yesterday in Hanoi with Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Vice Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc, Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Commission on External Relations Le Hoai Trung, and Deputy Minister of Defense Sr. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien in separate meetings. In these meetings, Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the strength of the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and the United States’ support for a strong, prosperous, and independent Vietnam. She praised Prime Minister Chinh’s successful visit to the United States to attend the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit and welcomed Vietnam’s participation at the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. She also reiterated the United States’ enduring commitment to war legacy and humanitarian issues, including accounting for American and Vietnamese war dead, assistance to persons with disabilities, clearing unexploded ordnance, and joint dioxin remediation. Deputy Secretary Sherman also discussed the human rights situation in Vietnam and emphasized the importance of continued bilateral dialogue.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meetings with Vietnamese Government Officials

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.