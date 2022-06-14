Digitalization Becoming Increasingly Crucial for the Oil and Gas Industry | GlobalData Plc

Digitalization is enabling the oil and gas industry to improve productivity and profitability by streamlining operations

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digitalization in oil and gas involves the adoption of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cloud computing, cybersecurity, the Internet of things (IoT), and robotics. These technologies can deliver actionable insights to extend the life of an existing oil and gas asset, which has become a major issue in many developed countries. Managing aging infrastructure could help companies reduce their capital and operating expenditures for a given asset. Minimizing equipment downtime, while enhancing operational performance will be key to increasing revenues. There is also a growing emphasis among oil and gas producers on digitalizing workflows to enhance operational visibility for improved decision making.



The Digitalization in Oil and Gas – Thematic Research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides a comprehensive review of the expanding role of digitalization across industrial applications, with a special focus on the oil and gas industry.

Market Dynamics Enabling Digitalization in the Oil & Gas Industry

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector is expected to witness significant growth in this decade as the preferences of energy-importing countries shifts due to the ongoing geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Europe is expected to switch from its Russian gas supply to LNG imports from the US, Qatar, and other sellers. Also, the energy demand of the fast-growing emerging Asian markets, such as China and India, is expected to maintain an upward trend in this decade. This is expected to boost the digitalization efforts in the midstream sector and employing these technologies can ensure LNG terminals have an increased uptime.

Key Industry Trends Impacting the Digitalization Theme

Digitalization

Supporting decarbonization efforts

Securing critical data

Evolving supply chains

Health, safety, and environment (HS&E)



Key Technology Trends Impacting the Digitalization Theme

Predictive maintenance

Asset management

Wearable tech

Digital twins

Robotics

3D printing

Oil & Gas Value Chains

Upstream Sector

Midstream Sector

Downstream Sector



The upstream sector includes segments such as exploration, drilling, completion, and production. The key assets in the sector include producing as well as discovered fields and the fields may be found onshore as well as offshore.

Leading Oil & Gas Companies Associated with the Digitalization Theme

ADNOC

BP

Chevron

Eni

ExxonMobil

Equinor

Repsol

Shell

Sinopec

Saudi Aramco

TotalEnergies



In the last five years, ADNOC has made significant investments in digital technologies. It has adopted technologies such as AI, big data, blockchain, and predictive analytics to create more agile operations.

Leading Technology Companies Associated with the Digitalization Theme

Alphabet

Amazon

Cisco

Cloudera

DJI

IBM

Intel

Meta

Microsoft

Nvidia

Oracle

PrecisionHawk

RealWear

Salesforce

SAP

Teradyne

Digitalization Market Overview in the Oil & Gas Industry

Key Industry Trends Digitalization, Supporting Decarbonization Efforts, Securing Critical Data, Evolving Supply Chains, and Health, Safety, and Environment (HS&E) Key Technology Trends Predictive Maintenance, Asset Management, Wearable Tech, Digital Twins, Robotics, and 3D Printing Value Chains Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream Leading Oil & Gas Companies ADNOC, BP, Chevron, Eni, ExxonMobil, Equinor, Repsol, Shell, Sinopec, Saudi Aramco, and TotalEnergies Leading Technology Companies Alphabet, Amazon, Cisco, Cloudera, DJI, IBM, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, PrecisionHawk, RealWear, Salesforce, SAP, and Teradyne

Digitalization Market in the Oil & Gas Industry Report Scope

This report highlights the growing role of digital technologies in the oil and gas industry.

It identifies the most prominent digital technologies adopted by the oil and gas industry.

It analyses the impact of digitalization on the oil and gas value chain.

The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by oil and gas companies, equipment and services companies, and technology vendors in the digitalization theme.

It also provides digitalization case studies in the oil and gas industry.



