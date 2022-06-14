Asia-Pacific Accounted for the Largest Global Spirits Market Share in 2021 | GlobalData Plc

The Asia-Pacific spirits market was valued at $446.87 billion in 2021

The spirits market in the Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Specialty spirits was the largest category in the region in 2021. Based on the relative performance of countries/territories on multiple metrics, New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan were shortlisted as high potential countries due to their large spirits market sizes, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels. In 2021, on-premise was the largest distribution channel in the APAC spirits market while glass was the most used pack material.



The Asia-Pacific Spirits Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides a comprehensive overview of the Asia Pacific spirits sector including market overview, high-growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats, and case studies.

High Potential Countries in the Asia Pacific Spirits Market

New Zealand

Australia

Hong Kong

Japan

Japan was the largest market in terms of value sales in 2021. During the forecast period, Australia will contribute the most to the growth of the liqueurs category, and Hong Kong is projected to record the fastest value and volume CAGRs.

Asia Pacific Spirits Market Segmentation by Category

Whiskey

Flavored alcoholic beverages

Liqueurs

Vodka

Rum

Brandy

Tequila and mezcal

Gin and genever

Specialty spirits

Non-alcoholic spirits drinks

Asia Pacific Spirits Market Analysis by Categories

Asia Pacific Spirits Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

On-premise

Off-premise Hypermarkets and supermarkets Food and drinks specialists Convenience stores E-retailers Others





Asia Pacific Spirits Market Analysis by Distribution Channels

Asia Pacific Spirits Market Segmentation by Packaging Material

Glass

Rigid metal

Paper and board

Rigid plastics

Asia Pacific Spirits Market Analysis by Packaging Materials

Leading Spirits Companies in the Asia Pacific

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Hite Jinro Co., Ltd.

Diageo Plc

Thai Beverage PLC

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd.



Asia Pacific Spirits Market Analysis by Leading Companies

Asia Pacific Spirits Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $446.87 billion CAGR >6% Forecast Period 2021-2026 Key Categories Whiskey, Flavored Alcoholic Beverages, Liqueurs, Vodka, Rum, Brandy, Tequila and Mezcal, Gin and Genever, Specialty Spirits, and Non-alcoholic Spirits Drinks Key Distribution Channels On-premise and Off-premise Key Packaging Materials Glass, Rigid Metal, Paper and Board, Rigid Plastics Leading Companies Suntory Holdings Ltd, Hite Jinro Co., Ltd., Diageo Plc, Thai Beverage PLC, and Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd

Asia Pacific Spirits Market Report Scope

Sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

Changing share of value consumption in the spirits categories across high-potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic trends, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

Some of the most compelling spirits manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector and insights.

Overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020 besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

Analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia Pacific Spirits sector in 2021. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, para pharmacies/drugstores, chemists/pharmacies, e-retailers, department stores, direct sellers, convenience stores, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and other retailers.

Percentage share and growth analysis for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of spirits.

The challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Asia Pacific Spirits sector.

FAQs

What was the Asia Pacific spirits market size in 2021?

The spirits market size in APAC was valued at $446.87 billion in 2021.

What is the Asia Pacific spirits market growth rate?

The spirits market in APAC is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

What are the key categories in the Asia Pacific spirits market?

The key categories in the APAC spirits market are whiskey, flavored alcoholic beverages, liqueurs, vodka, rum, brandy, tequila and mezcal, gin and genever, specialty spirits, and non-alcoholic spirits drinks.

What are the key distribution channels in the Asia Pacific spirits market?

The key distribution channels in the APAC spirits market are on-premise and off-premise.

What are the key packaging materials in the Asia Pacific spirits market?

The key packaging materials in the APAC spirits market are glass, rigid metal, paper and board, and rigid plastics.

Which are the leading companies in the Asia Pacific spirits market?

The leading spirits companies in APAC are Suntory Holdings Ltd, Hite Jinro Co., Ltd., Diageo Plc, Thai Beverage PLC, and Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd.

