Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,044 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,880 in the last 365 days.

Project Restore Accepting Next Round of Applications in Early July

Project Restore Accepting Next Round of Applications in Early July

Application scheduled to open 7/7/2022 at 12:00 PM EST

Project Restore will provide $25 million to fill vacant retail and commercial buildings and support business investment, job creation, and economic growth in Maryland’s communities. Businesses opening or expanding into vacant retail and commercial properties may be eligible for Project Restore grants from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Project Restore grants can help new and growing businesses with rent payments and operating costs in their first year.

Project Restore provides two grant opportunities for businesses, including nonprofits, that are expanding, moving to or opening in a property that was previously vacant for at least six months:

Property Assistance Grant:  Provides up to $30,000 for one year to support costs associated with rent, mortgage payment or property improvements as applicable.  

Business Operations Grant: For businesses that generate sales and use tax, provides up to $250,000 per calendar year to support capital (property improvements, equipment etc.) and operating (staff salaries, marketing, inventory etc.) costs associated with business operations in the vacant property.  

Please visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/projectrestore for more details and how to apply.

You just read:

Project Restore Accepting Next Round of Applications in Early July

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.