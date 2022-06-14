GEEKAY enters the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with its first store in Riyadh
EINPresswire.com/ -- - Geekay Group has announced its launch in the GCC’s largest market with a store in Riyadh Park Mall
- Pop culture and gaming fans can look forward to new experiences and access to global brands
- First store opening will be followed by several new announcements that will see the group expand its presence in the region
Geekay Group, the leading entertainment retailer and distributor in the MENA region, has announced its long-anticipated entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, opening its first store in Riyadh Park Mall.
Gamers will have much to look forward to when the new store opens this summer, offering a wealth of new experiences and access to global pop culture brands that have found themselves at home among fans in the region. Dedicated to the development of the gaming industry across the GCC, the announcement of the new store in KSA comes fast on the heels of Geekay Group’s regional expansion drive that today sees it operating 35 stores across the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, in addition to an online e-commerce store.
“We are delighted to finally announce our long-awaited entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our first store in Riyadh promises to bring our fans the best of both casual and pro-level gaming and the latest in the world of pop culture and entertainment. The new store opening is also an opportunity for us to get closer to our customers in KSA and find new channels through which we can serve them better. We look forward to engaging with everyone that has long supported our vision in the GCC market, and together we hope to take our brand to even greater horizons,” said Kishan Palija, CEO of Geekay Group.
Saudi Arabia is home to 23.5 million gaming enthusiasts, equivalent to 67% of the national population. Studies by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reveal that should the popularity of gaming and esports continue increasing at its current trajectory, overall consumption in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2030 at an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% – up from USD 959 million in 2020.
Moreover, BCG’s data also revealed that 21.1 million gamers in the country already play esports titles on a semi-pro or amateur basis. In addition, hundreds of professional esports players are pursuing full-time careers.
Geekay Group’s COO Nimit Palija sees massive growth potential within the Kingdom’s gaming and esports community and says that the current scenario will provide rich opportunities for the group to engage with active players and other partners to advance the Kingdom to the global stage. “We have observed over the years, and all the invaluable feedback we have been getting from our loyal customers points to a rich pool of talent in the Kingdom. Gamers in KSA are passionate and dedicated to their craft. We are pleased to finally be on the same playing field as them and look forward to working together on several unforgettable experiences. At Geekay, we say that there is always more to come and that it will always be exciting.”
To learn more about Geekay Group, follow our official social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.
For more information, please visit: https://www.geekay.com/
About Geekay Group:
Geekay Group MEA, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has been trading in the Middle East region since 1990. It is a major business entity with business verticals of Retail, Esports, and Distribution across segments in the entertainment space. The group operates 35 stores across the region and distributes various international brands in the video game channel throughout the MENA region.
جيكَي تدخل المملكة العربية السعودية بأول متجر لها في الرياض
- أعلنت مجموعة جيكي عن إطلاق أول متجر لها في المملكة العربية السعودية والتي تعد أكبر سوق للجيمينج بمنطقة الخليج العربي.
- محبي ثقافات البوب وألعاب الفيديو سيكون بمقدورهم التطلع لخوض تجربة جديدة كلياً توفر لهم كافة العلامات التجارية العالمية المحببه لهم.
- الفرع الأول بالمملكة سيتم افتتاجه بالرياض بارك وسيكون مصحوبًا بحملة قوية هدفها توسع المجموعة في المنطقة.
14 يونيو 2022 دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة - أعلنت مجموعة جيكَي الرائدة في متاجر الألعاب والترفيه بالشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا، عن دخولها الذي كان منتظرًا بشدة إلى سوق المملكة العربية السعودية، مع افتتاح أول فرع للمتجرٍ في الرياض بارك مول.
مجتمعات اللاعبين سيكون أمامهم الكثير ليتطلعوا إليه عندما يتم افتتاح المتجر هذا الصيف، والذي سيقدم تجارب جيمينج استثنائية وسيوفر للاعبين كافة العلامات التجارية المحببة لهم في مكان واحد. ومن منطلق التزامنا بجهودنا في تطوير صناعة ألعاب الفيديو في منطقة الخليج العربي، يأتي الإعلان عن المتجر الجديد في السعودية سريعًا على خُطى التوسع الإقليمي لمجموعة Geekay، والتي تُدير أكثر من 35 متجرًا عبر الإمارات، عمان، البحرين، الكويت، وقطر، هذا بالإضافة إلى متجر التجارة الرقمية.
"يسرّنا أن نعلن أخيراً عن دخولنا الذي طال انتظاره للملكة العربية السعودية. نعد بأن يكون متجرنا الأول هو أحد الوجهات المفضلة لمحبي ألعاب الفيديو وثقافة البوب بالمملكة، افتتاح المتجر الجديد هو أيضًا فرصة لنصبح أقرب من زبائننا في السعودية ولنؤسس قنوات اتصال تسمح لنا بأن نلبي احتياجاتهم بشكل أفضل. نحن نتطلع قدمًا للاندماج مع جميع من دعم رؤيتنا في الخليج العربي، ونأمل معًا أن نحمل العلامة التجارية إلى آفاقٍ أعظم،"
كيشن باليجا الرئيس التنفيذي بمجموعة جيكَي.
السعودية هي موطن 23.5 مليون لاعب شغوف، مما يعود بالنفع على 67% من إجمالي عدد السكان، وأشارت دراسة من مجموعة بوسطن الاستشارية (BCG) أنّه إن استمرّت شعبية ألعاب الفيديو والرياضة الإلكترونية في الازدياد بمؤشراتها الحالية، فإنها قد تصل إلى حجمٍ يُناهز 6.8 مليار دولار في السعودية بحلول عام 2030 بمعدل نمو متوسط مركب (CAGR) يصل إلى 22% - مقارنة مع 959 مليون دولار في 2020.
بالإضافة إلى ذلك أكدت بيانات BCG أن 21.1 مليون لاعب في البلاد يخوض بالفعل منافسات الرياضة الرقمية على مستوى الهواة أو شبه-محترف. أيضًا، يحاول مئات اللاعبين المحترفين أن يجعلوا الرياضة الرقمية وظيفة بدوامٍ كامل.
وأكد نيميت باليجا مدير قسم العمليات في مجموعة جيكَي عن القوة الهائلة للنمو في مجتمع اللاعبين وصناعة الألعاب بالمملكة وصرح أن الوضع الحالي يقدم فرصًا غنية للمجموعة حتى تنخرط بشكل مثالي مع اللاعبين من أجل الدفع بالمملكة إلى الساحة العالمية. "لقد رصدنا خلال السنوات الماضية، ومن جميع الانطباعات القيمة التي حصلنا عليها من زبائننا المخلصين أن هناك مجتمع لاعبين لا مثيل له في المملكة. نحن سعداء لأننا نفكر بنفس عقلية اللاعبين ونتطلع لتقديم تجارب لا تُنسى. في جيكَي شعارنا هوأن هناك المزيد لتقديمه دوماً وأن القادم سيكون شيق دائماً."
لمعرفة المزيد حول مجموعة Geekay، تابعوا قنوات التواصل الاجتماعي الخاصة بنا على فيسبوك، تويتر، انستغرام، يوتيوب، تويتش و تيكتوك.
للمزيد من المعلومات زوروا موقعنا.
نبذ عن جيكَي:
مجموعة جيكَي يقع مقرها الرئيس في دبي، الإمارات،وهي مجموعة تجارية رائدة في مجال الالعاب الكترونية والجيمينج منذ 1990 بأكثر من 35 متجرًا في المنطقة وهي أيضاً الموزع الرئيسي للعديد من العلامات التجارية العالمية في قطاع العاب الفيديو بمنطقة الخليج العربي.
Faisal Aljabri
- Pop culture and gaming fans can look forward to new experiences and access to global brands
- First store opening will be followed by several new announcements that will see the group expand its presence in the region
Geekay Group, the leading entertainment retailer and distributor in the MENA region, has announced its long-anticipated entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, opening its first store in Riyadh Park Mall.
Gamers will have much to look forward to when the new store opens this summer, offering a wealth of new experiences and access to global pop culture brands that have found themselves at home among fans in the region. Dedicated to the development of the gaming industry across the GCC, the announcement of the new store in KSA comes fast on the heels of Geekay Group’s regional expansion drive that today sees it operating 35 stores across the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, in addition to an online e-commerce store.
“We are delighted to finally announce our long-awaited entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our first store in Riyadh promises to bring our fans the best of both casual and pro-level gaming and the latest in the world of pop culture and entertainment. The new store opening is also an opportunity for us to get closer to our customers in KSA and find new channels through which we can serve them better. We look forward to engaging with everyone that has long supported our vision in the GCC market, and together we hope to take our brand to even greater horizons,” said Kishan Palija, CEO of Geekay Group.
Saudi Arabia is home to 23.5 million gaming enthusiasts, equivalent to 67% of the national population. Studies by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reveal that should the popularity of gaming and esports continue increasing at its current trajectory, overall consumption in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2030 at an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% – up from USD 959 million in 2020.
Moreover, BCG’s data also revealed that 21.1 million gamers in the country already play esports titles on a semi-pro or amateur basis. In addition, hundreds of professional esports players are pursuing full-time careers.
Geekay Group’s COO Nimit Palija sees massive growth potential within the Kingdom’s gaming and esports community and says that the current scenario will provide rich opportunities for the group to engage with active players and other partners to advance the Kingdom to the global stage. “We have observed over the years, and all the invaluable feedback we have been getting from our loyal customers points to a rich pool of talent in the Kingdom. Gamers in KSA are passionate and dedicated to their craft. We are pleased to finally be on the same playing field as them and look forward to working together on several unforgettable experiences. At Geekay, we say that there is always more to come and that it will always be exciting.”
To learn more about Geekay Group, follow our official social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.
For more information, please visit: https://www.geekay.com/
About Geekay Group:
Geekay Group MEA, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has been trading in the Middle East region since 1990. It is a major business entity with business verticals of Retail, Esports, and Distribution across segments in the entertainment space. The group operates 35 stores across the region and distributes various international brands in the video game channel throughout the MENA region.
جيكَي تدخل المملكة العربية السعودية بأول متجر لها في الرياض
- أعلنت مجموعة جيكي عن إطلاق أول متجر لها في المملكة العربية السعودية والتي تعد أكبر سوق للجيمينج بمنطقة الخليج العربي.
- محبي ثقافات البوب وألعاب الفيديو سيكون بمقدورهم التطلع لخوض تجربة جديدة كلياً توفر لهم كافة العلامات التجارية العالمية المحببه لهم.
- الفرع الأول بالمملكة سيتم افتتاجه بالرياض بارك وسيكون مصحوبًا بحملة قوية هدفها توسع المجموعة في المنطقة.
14 يونيو 2022 دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة - أعلنت مجموعة جيكَي الرائدة في متاجر الألعاب والترفيه بالشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا، عن دخولها الذي كان منتظرًا بشدة إلى سوق المملكة العربية السعودية، مع افتتاح أول فرع للمتجرٍ في الرياض بارك مول.
مجتمعات اللاعبين سيكون أمامهم الكثير ليتطلعوا إليه عندما يتم افتتاح المتجر هذا الصيف، والذي سيقدم تجارب جيمينج استثنائية وسيوفر للاعبين كافة العلامات التجارية المحببة لهم في مكان واحد. ومن منطلق التزامنا بجهودنا في تطوير صناعة ألعاب الفيديو في منطقة الخليج العربي، يأتي الإعلان عن المتجر الجديد في السعودية سريعًا على خُطى التوسع الإقليمي لمجموعة Geekay، والتي تُدير أكثر من 35 متجرًا عبر الإمارات، عمان، البحرين، الكويت، وقطر، هذا بالإضافة إلى متجر التجارة الرقمية.
"يسرّنا أن نعلن أخيراً عن دخولنا الذي طال انتظاره للملكة العربية السعودية. نعد بأن يكون متجرنا الأول هو أحد الوجهات المفضلة لمحبي ألعاب الفيديو وثقافة البوب بالمملكة، افتتاح المتجر الجديد هو أيضًا فرصة لنصبح أقرب من زبائننا في السعودية ولنؤسس قنوات اتصال تسمح لنا بأن نلبي احتياجاتهم بشكل أفضل. نحن نتطلع قدمًا للاندماج مع جميع من دعم رؤيتنا في الخليج العربي، ونأمل معًا أن نحمل العلامة التجارية إلى آفاقٍ أعظم،"
كيشن باليجا الرئيس التنفيذي بمجموعة جيكَي.
السعودية هي موطن 23.5 مليون لاعب شغوف، مما يعود بالنفع على 67% من إجمالي عدد السكان، وأشارت دراسة من مجموعة بوسطن الاستشارية (BCG) أنّه إن استمرّت شعبية ألعاب الفيديو والرياضة الإلكترونية في الازدياد بمؤشراتها الحالية، فإنها قد تصل إلى حجمٍ يُناهز 6.8 مليار دولار في السعودية بحلول عام 2030 بمعدل نمو متوسط مركب (CAGR) يصل إلى 22% - مقارنة مع 959 مليون دولار في 2020.
بالإضافة إلى ذلك أكدت بيانات BCG أن 21.1 مليون لاعب في البلاد يخوض بالفعل منافسات الرياضة الرقمية على مستوى الهواة أو شبه-محترف. أيضًا، يحاول مئات اللاعبين المحترفين أن يجعلوا الرياضة الرقمية وظيفة بدوامٍ كامل.
وأكد نيميت باليجا مدير قسم العمليات في مجموعة جيكَي عن القوة الهائلة للنمو في مجتمع اللاعبين وصناعة الألعاب بالمملكة وصرح أن الوضع الحالي يقدم فرصًا غنية للمجموعة حتى تنخرط بشكل مثالي مع اللاعبين من أجل الدفع بالمملكة إلى الساحة العالمية. "لقد رصدنا خلال السنوات الماضية، ومن جميع الانطباعات القيمة التي حصلنا عليها من زبائننا المخلصين أن هناك مجتمع لاعبين لا مثيل له في المملكة. نحن سعداء لأننا نفكر بنفس عقلية اللاعبين ونتطلع لتقديم تجارب لا تُنسى. في جيكَي شعارنا هوأن هناك المزيد لتقديمه دوماً وأن القادم سيكون شيق دائماً."
لمعرفة المزيد حول مجموعة Geekay، تابعوا قنوات التواصل الاجتماعي الخاصة بنا على فيسبوك، تويتر، انستغرام، يوتيوب، تويتش و تيكتوك.
للمزيد من المعلومات زوروا موقعنا.
نبذ عن جيكَي:
مجموعة جيكَي يقع مقرها الرئيس في دبي، الإمارات،وهي مجموعة تجارية رائدة في مجال الالعاب الكترونية والجيمينج منذ 1990 بأكثر من 35 متجرًا في المنطقة وهي أيضاً الموزع الرئيسي للعديد من العلامات التجارية العالمية في قطاع العاب الفيديو بمنطقة الخليج العربي.
Faisal Aljabri
Geekay Group
faisal@geekaygroupmea.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other