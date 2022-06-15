StickerYou Inc. adds two new categories to their expansive line of custom products to make what matters stick
To celebrate this launch, use code FIRSTORDER18, to receive 18% off for a limited time.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StickerYou, an e-commerce leader with a catalog of over 60 featured products including printed labels and custom stickers is expanding its line of products with pouches and yard signs to better serve customers in growing industries.
— Daniel Climans, Senior Marketing Manager
Easily create show-stopping custom yard signs in any shape and color, with absolutely no minimums. From parties and events to storefront signage, self-promotion, and advertising, the uses of yard signs are limitless.
Pouches are available in various sizes and colors. Labels are automatically applied and can be shipped directly to your doorstep, saving time and the hassle of preparing product packaging.
“Since 2008, we have been dedicated to empowering people to express themselves with custom, die-cut products. We are excited to announce that our line of e-commerce products now includes pouches and yard signs. We received a lot of requests for flat and stand-up pouches from the food and beverage, retail, and cannabis industry (to name a few). In addition, offering custom made yard signs in any size and any shape supports contractors, real estate agents, and is perfect for both weddings and birthday parties.” - Daniel Climans, Senior Marketing Manager.
To celebrate this launch, use code FIRSTORDER18, to receive 18% off for a limited time.
Thousands of satisfied StickerYou customers, from technology startups to local businesses, enjoy custom business branding with the highest level of quality and service. With a 4.93/5 rating and over 13,249 reviews, StickerYou is Canada’s number one sticker manufacturing company.
ABOUT STICKERYOU
StickerYou is a global e-commerce leader in custom-printed, die-cut products that empower businesses and consumers to create professional-grade materials for marketing, packaging, décor and personal expression. Founded in 2008, StickerYou is an influential e-commerce trendsetter, using proprietary die-cut technology to create customized stickers, decals, iron-ons, badges, patches, labels, magnets and more in orders of one - to hundreds of thousands. Fueled by a creative and passionate team, StickerYou is dedicated to growing the most engaged and talented people in Toronto, Canada.
Daniel Climans
StickerYou
dclimans@stickeryou.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
StickerYou | Make What Matters Stick!