Dr. Timothy Francis Recognized in Marquis Who's Who List of Top Doctors

A professional Chiropractic Physician & Applied Kinesiologist, Dr. Timothy Francis has been recognized as a Top Doctor by Marquis Who's Who Publications 2022LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marquis Who's Who Publications started in 1899, and it publishes biographies of global leaders and achievers from across the world and the United States. The online biographies help people understand the stories, facts, and inspirations that led Nobel Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners, athletes, best-selling authors, scientists, and entrepreneurs to achieve their professional goals. Recently, the Marquis Who's Who Publications Board included Dr. Timothy D. Francis in its directory of Top Doctors for 2022 who have achieved career longevity and demonstrated excellence.
The healthcare industry presents an interesting paradigm for medical care where alternative medicine exists with traditional medicine, herbal medicine, naturopathy, homeopathy, and different alternative care options. There can be many disruptions, too, as medical technology continues to evolve. Many people seek holistic treatment in the same way that prompt medical intervention is crucial for the patient.
Based out of Las Vegas, NV, managing his practice for over three decades, Dr. Francis is a professional Chiropractic Physician and Applied Kinesiologist. He has been working closely with the International College of Applied Kinesiology. He brings a unique approach to helping patients, utilizing different disciplines of chiropractic care, nutrition, homeopathy, acupuncture, and muscle testing. Dr. Timothy Francis LinkedIn and Dr. Timothy Francis Facebook profiles on social media platforms provide visitors a quick showcase of the milestones achieved by Dr. Timothy Francis in his career.
Dr. Timothy Francis's Chiropractic Kinesiology is an alternative medicine that focuses on the holistic principles of Applied Kinesiology and chiropractic healing. Structural, chemical, and mental health, as well as manual muscle testing, are used to make a better, more thorough diagnosis that helps find the root cause of a medical condition or illness. Applied Kinesiology is conceptualized on the theory that all organ dysfunction is accompanied by weakness or medical abnormality in a corresponding muscle of the body. This premise is practically applied to diagnose and remedy organ diseases and other internal medical difficulties through muscle testing. However, Applied Kinesiology should not be confused with kinesiology or biomechanics – the study of movement. Dr. Timothy Francis uses Applied Kinesiology to treat patients holistically. His record indicates having worked with many patients with seemingly incurable conditions such as hemolytic uremic anemia, rheumatoid arthritis, Lyme disease, and more.
"When I graduated with my chiropractic when I was 23, he pushed me, he recommended that I get my naturopathic doctorate that I accomplished when I was still 24 and since then I’ve been using it every day. His work has given me the tools to build my practice into a successful business." - Dr. Jordan Bray [Owner at NDC Integrating Wellness]
Dr. Timothy Francis's Twitter handle follows his professional works, studies, and achievements. Graduating from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic in 1984, Dr. Francis received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, magna cum laude. He also earned a diplomate in Applied Kinesiology (DIBAK) from the International Board of Applied Kinesiology (IBAK) in 1990. The American Naturopathic Medical Certification and Accreditation Board awarded him an NMD degree in 1993. In addition, Dr. Francis studied homeopathy with the British Institute of Homeopathy, where he obtained a diploma in homeopathy (Di.Hom) in 1993 and a doctorate of homeopathy (DHM) in 1997. He was conferred a doctorate in Behavioral Medicine by the International Academy of Behavioral Medicine, Counseling and Psychotherapy in 2001, and he was awarded a diplomate from the College of Physicians in 2003.
Dr. Francis was given the International College of Applied Kinesiology's (ICAK) Alan Beardall Memorial Honor four times where he is the only person ever to earn this award four times. He was also named Scholar of the Year 1980 by the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. Dr. Francis is a fellow of the British Institute of Homeopathy (FBIH), in 2013 received a Fellow from the American Association of Integrative Medicine (FAAIM), which makes him a practicing homeopathic doctor. He has also been certified as a naturopath by the American Naturopathic Certification Board. Adding to the experience, Dr. Timothy Francis has an expansive collection of papers published throughout his career in Organic Chemistry, Homeopathy, and Eye Anatomy. Along with his practice and work as a doctor, he has taught and has been a contributor to a joint study for the National Olympic Training Center in Beijing, China.
Practicing and teaching in alternative and independent fields of medicine for the past four decades, Dr. Timothy Francis, DC, FIACA, DIBAK, MS, NMD, DHM owns the Chiropractic Kinesiology Clinic in Las Vegas, Nevada. His educational journey began at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he majored in Biology, during which he was an honor roll student in Biology. He gained a bachelor's degree in Science and a Doctor of Chiropractic from the Los Angeles College of Chiropractic before graduating with a degree in Bio-nutrition from the University of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Dr. Timothy Francis practices Chiropractic, Applied Kinesiology, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Acupuncture, Nutrition and Herbology.
