$50.3 Billion Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market with Rising CAGR at 6.3% by 2028| Increasing Investment Industrial IOT are Driving the Market | Top companies Landscape, Segment, Market Size & Share, Forecast Report 2022-2028 by Vantage…

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global High Performance Computing Market finds that the HPC plays an essential role in life science simulation and financial modelling in order to solve complex problems in a short time span. The high usage of machine learning (ML) & optimization and physical simulation in various applications are augmenting the high growth of the High Performance Computing Market in recent years.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 34.9 Billion in the year 2021.

The Global High-Performance Computing Market size is forecasted to reach USD 50.3 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “High Performance Computing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solutions, Services), by Computation Type (Parallel Computing, Distributed Computing, Exascale Computing), by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), by Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME), Large Enterprises), by Server Price Band (USD 250,000 – 500,000 and above, USD 250,000 – 100,000 and below), by Vertical (Earth Science, Education and Research, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/high-performance-computing-market-1644/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Increasing Demand for High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems in Genomics Research

Nowadays, the demand for high-performance computing (HPC) systems is increasing rapidly in genomics research. These systems help researchers to identify and analyse genetic variants associated with various diseases and their responses to treatments. Genomic sequencing is basically used to analyse all types of genetic variations across the entire genome. HPC systems contain high speed, reliability and accuracy, which help in analysing a large amount of sequencing data efficiently in genomic research activity. Thus, the emergence of Next Generation Sequencing technology (NGS) provides analysis and identification of multiple areas of human health through different omics techniques.

Restraint:

Data Security Concerns

In recent days, many organizations access HPC systems, and have increased the concern related to data hacking. The HPC systems have an exposure nature which has led to multiple potential security threats. In addition, owing to the clustered environment & heterogeneous functionality, multiple managemaent systems are required to operate HPC systems. Thus, the growing concern about data integrity and cyber-attack is hampering the growth of the High Performance Computing Market.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the High Performance Computing market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% during the forecast period.

The High Performance Computing market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 34.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 50.3 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide High Performance Computing market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/high-performance-computing-market-1644/0

Benefits of Purchasing High Performance Computing Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global High Performance Computing Market:

Component Solutions Services

Computation Type Parallel Computing Distributed Computing Exascale Computing

Deployment Cloud On-Premises

Organization Size Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME) Large Enterprises

Server Price Band USD 250,000 – 500,000 and above USD 250,000 – 100,000 and below

Vertical Earth Science Education and Research Energy and Utilities Government and Defense Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Media and Entertainment Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/high-performance-computing-market-1644

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the next generation technologies. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on High Performance Computing Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Largest Market Share

North America held the largest share in the Global High Performance Computing Market in 2021 owing to the early adoption of technology and technological advancements in this region. The healthy technology development in countries such as the U.S. and Canada is the reason for the fast growth of the High Performance Computing Market in this region. In addition, the large presence of market players such as NVIDIA, IBM, AMD, HPE, and Microsoft is propelling the market growth in the region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on " High Performance Computing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solutions, Services), by Computation Type (Parallel Computing, Distributed Computing, Exascale Computing), by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), by Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME), Large Enterprises), by Server Price Band (USD 250,000 – 500,000 and above, USD 250,000 – 100,000 and below), by Vertical (Earth Science, Education and Research, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/high-performance-computing-market-171160

List of Prominent Players in the High Performance Computing Market:

Advanced Micro Devices (US)

Intel (US)

HPE (US)

IBM (US)

Dell (US)

Lenovo (China)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Atos (France)

CISCO (US)

Nvidia (Japan)

NEC Corporation (Japan)



Recent Developments:

February 2022: AMD acquired Xilinx (US) in order to led to the expansion of AMD’s product portfolio and customer base across several regions.

February 2022: IBM acquired Sentaca (US), a software consulting firm and cloud migration specialist that supports telcos and communication service providers. Sentaca, in conjunction with IBM, will provide scalable, cloud- and edge-enabled process automation and process safety solutions.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the High Performance Computing Market?

How will the High Performance Computing Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the High Performance Computing Market?

What is the High Performance Computing market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the High Performance Computing Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “High Performance Computing Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Component



• Solutions



• Services



• Computation Type



• Parallel Computing



• Distributed Computing



• Exascale Computing



• Deployment



• Cloud



• On-Premises



• Organization Size



• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME)



• Large Enterprises



• Server Price Band



• USD 250,000 – 500,000 and above



• USD 250,000 – 100,000 and below



• Vertical



• Earth Science



• Education and Research



• Energy and Utilities



• Government and Defense



• Healthcare and Life Sciences



• Manufacturing



• Media and Entertainment



• Others



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Advanced Micro Devices (US)



• Intel (US)



• HPE (US)



• IBM (US)



• Dell (US)



• Lenovo (China)



• Fujitsu (Japan)



• Atos (France)



• CISCO (US)



• Nvidia (Japan)



• NEC Corporation (Japan) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/high-performance-computing-market-1644/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Cannabis Testing Market: by Type (Products, Services, Software), by Application (Laboratories, Cannabis Drug Manufacturers and Dispensaries, Other End Users).

B2B Payments Market: Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Payment Type (Domestic Payments, Cross-Border Payments), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Small-Sized Enterprises), by Payment Mode (Traditional, Digital), by Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Metals & Mining, Energy & Utilities).

Electric Truck Market: Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Propulsion Type (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), by Type (Light Duty Trucks, Medium Duty Trucks, Heavy Duty Trucks), by End User (Last Mile Delivery, Long Haul Transportation, Refuse Services, Field Services), by Range (Up To 200 Miles, Above 200 Miles), by Battery Capacity (Less Than 50 KWH, 50-250 KWH, Above 250 KWH), by Payload Capacity (Up To 10,000 LBS, 10,001-26,000 LBS, Above 26,001 LBS), by Level of Automation (Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous), by Battery Type (Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide, Lithium-Iron-Phosphate, Others).

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Category (Entertainment & Education, Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Furnishing), by Payment Method (Digital Wallets, Credit/Debit Cards, Internet Banking, Others), by Offering (In-House Brands, Assorted Brands), by End-User (Adults, Teenagers/Millennial, Senior Citizens, Others).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: