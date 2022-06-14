Transcription Outsourcing To Be Renamed Ditto Transcripts
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver-based Transcription Outsourcing, LLC announced they will be renaming their transcription services company Ditto Transcripts. The upcoming name change comes from recognizing the more human approach the company has been delivering to its clients over the years.
“After 12 years, it was time,” said Ben Walker, founder, and chief executive officer of Ditto Transcripts. “The transition to Ditto Transcripts will best reflect the personal touch we give every one of our clients, big and small, across the many different industries we’re proud to serve.”
The majority of these industries include financial institutions, law enforcement, legal firms, medical facilities, academia, and research firms.
The transcription industry has evolved greatly over the past decade. New technology, combined with more companies, organizations, and freelancers requiring quality transcription services, has driven greater demand.
While many services are touting the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transcribe audio files, the demand for advanced transcription that can only be performed by skilled humans remains high.
Transcription Quality and Security Matter
As a U.S.-based business that prides itself on quality work, Transcription Outsourcing’s policy involves conducting criminal background checks on every employee and contract worker. Additionally, the company maintains federal government compliance standards due to its work in the legal, law enforcement, and healthcare professions.
“Client confidentiality is paramount throughout our organization,” noted Walker. “The Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS), a division of the FBI, mandates that we fulfill our compliance obligations in order to transcribe legal and law enforcement audio and video files. We take that responsibility seriously.”
Ditto Transcripts will soon release its new brand look, its new logo, and a completely revamped website to better accommodate current and prospective clients seeking transcription services for their audio files.
“We’re excited about the upcoming change,” said Walker. “Our clients will find our new name and look to be as approachable as all of the professionals on our staff.”
Ditto Transcripts will make its official announcement on the day its new website is launched in Summer 2022.
Transcription Outsourcing, LLC is a Denver, Colorado-based online transcription services company, providing for individuals, offices, departments, and agencies. For more information, please visit transcriptionoutsourcing.net or contact Ben Walker at 720-287-3710.
BEN WALKER
“After 12 years, it was time,” said Ben Walker, founder, and chief executive officer of Ditto Transcripts. “The transition to Ditto Transcripts will best reflect the personal touch we give every one of our clients, big and small, across the many different industries we’re proud to serve.”
The majority of these industries include financial institutions, law enforcement, legal firms, medical facilities, academia, and research firms.
The transcription industry has evolved greatly over the past decade. New technology, combined with more companies, organizations, and freelancers requiring quality transcription services, has driven greater demand.
While many services are touting the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transcribe audio files, the demand for advanced transcription that can only be performed by skilled humans remains high.
Transcription Quality and Security Matter
As a U.S.-based business that prides itself on quality work, Transcription Outsourcing’s policy involves conducting criminal background checks on every employee and contract worker. Additionally, the company maintains federal government compliance standards due to its work in the legal, law enforcement, and healthcare professions.
“Client confidentiality is paramount throughout our organization,” noted Walker. “The Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS), a division of the FBI, mandates that we fulfill our compliance obligations in order to transcribe legal and law enforcement audio and video files. We take that responsibility seriously.”
Ditto Transcripts will soon release its new brand look, its new logo, and a completely revamped website to better accommodate current and prospective clients seeking transcription services for their audio files.
“We’re excited about the upcoming change,” said Walker. “Our clients will find our new name and look to be as approachable as all of the professionals on our staff.”
Ditto Transcripts will make its official announcement on the day its new website is launched in Summer 2022.
Transcription Outsourcing, LLC is a Denver, Colorado-based online transcription services company, providing for individuals, offices, departments, and agencies. For more information, please visit transcriptionoutsourcing.net or contact Ben Walker at 720-287-3710.
BEN WALKER
Transcription Outsourcing
+1 720-287-3710
email us here