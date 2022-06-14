IoT in Education Market Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2021-2028 Development Status By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 6.81 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.0%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for smart classes

IoT in Education Market Size – USD 6.81 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.0%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for smart classes ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT in education market size is expected to reach USD 25.42 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for advanced eLearning among educational institutes, which enables students to work at their own pace through the curriculum. This enhances learning experience and the course-completion rate helps in better student assessment. Instructors can collect data on student performance with the help of cloud technology, and IoT in the education sector allows teachers to share and collaborate information and feedback with each other. Increasing investment by educational institutes for obtaining efficient network for data transmissions, data storage, and data analysis to enhance the e-learning ecosystem is expected to boost growth of IoT in the education sector.

Rising demand for advanced eLearning in educational institutions is a key factor driving global IoT in education market revenue growth

Rising demand for smart classes which facilitate an immersive learning experience and helps in enhancing the effectiveness of the process via a variety of engaging media is expected to drive growth of the IoT in education market. Increasing initiatives by governments in various countries regarding the launch of smart classes is projected to contribute to further advancements in the education sector.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our Sample Report right now! @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/690

This study relies on the evolution of the industry to derive the trends that are observed. A significant increase in the global market is visible, which promises the expansion of the market in the coming years.

This report highlights the major contributing sectors in the industry and details the niche areas that exhibit potential to have an impact on the overall growth of the industry. The key players that account for a sizable portion of the market share have been profiled in this report. The research comprises of crucial information that has been drawn after analyzing the trends in the market. It includes market insights that aim to help the readers navigate their business ventures.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung, and SAP SE

Scope of the report:

The study aims to evaluate different segments, their individual development trends, and their contribution towards the growth of the overall industry. Furthermore, the research offers extensive data about the key factors such as the drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities and their impact on the growth rate. Most importantly, the market intelligence report delivers competitive intelligence data from market evaluation and help companies plan their growth strategies from the consumption volume as well as forecast statistics.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Service

Solution

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Administration Management

Learning Management System

Classroom Management

Surveillance

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Academic Institutions

Corporate

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and brings to light the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the IoT in Education market.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/690

The study on the IoT in Education market further blends in the best of both primary and secondary research to estimate and verify the current status of import and export, demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel worldwide.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-in-education-market

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global IoT in Education by Players

4 IoT in Education by Regions

4.1 IoT in Education Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas IoT in Education Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC IoT in Education Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe IoT in Education Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa IoT in Education Market Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global IoT in Education Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/690

Request customized copy of IoT in Education report

We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want a customization, contact us. You can get a detailed information of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Buy Your Exclusive Copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/690

Related Reports:

gaming mouse market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gaming-mouse-market

food delivery services market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-delivery-services-market

warehouse management system market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/warehouse-management-system-market

radiofrequency-based devices market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiofrequency-based-devices-market

electric vehicle brake pads market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-brake-pads-market

smart space market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-space-market

dating services market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dating-services-market

next generation integrated circuit market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-integrated-circuit-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

IoT in Education Market Size Worth USD 25.42 Billion in 2028