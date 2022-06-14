Quintillion Releases Guide on The Global Impact of an Arctic Fiber Optic Cable Route
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion has released a guide on the global impact of an arctic fiber optic cable route. The North American Arctic is one of the most disconnected human-inhabited locations in the world. Hundreds of subsea cables serve the world, but Quintillion is the only company thus far to fulfill the need in this region.
Quintillion has built a subsea fiber optic cable network that borders portions of the north and northwest coast of Alaska. Quintillion is the first and only telecommunication company to bring fiber optic infrastructure to the North American Arctic and is strategically positioned to build subsea cables in the North American arctic.
There are several benefits to having this technology in this remote location, including:
· An Arctic subsea cable route that makes a more resilient network for diverse and redundant data to travel through.
· The Alaska Arctic is a strategic location that promotes the interconnectedness of the global network, including regions such as Asia, Europe, and North America.
· An Arctic fiber network supports the growing space industry with a high-latitude location in the U.S. for satellite downlinking.
· Investing in the fiber infrastructure in the North American Arctic will support the national security for advanced communication and updated digital warning systems.
Connecting the world with this region will enable better data transfer. Quintillion also plans to connect the Alaska network to existing points of presence in Seattle, Washington and Hillsboro, Oregon. It’ll help send data to the lower 48 quickly for company and government use.
The Alaskan communities have benefitted from the middle-mile network. It’s helped provide high-speed broadband for local internet service providers. The continuation of the project will help several industries expand their data and communication capabilities.
Quintillion is a middle-mile provider in the state of Alaska. The telecommunications company is the first and only provider to build a terrestrial and subsea fiber optic cable network in the Alaska Arctic, enabling high-speed internet for rural communities in Alaska and Arctic national security.
Quintillion provides a wealth of information on its Resources Page to the community on upcoming projects and its impact, including industry news, media updates, and more. For more information on Quintillion’s network and future projects, visit the Quintillion website.
Grace Jang
