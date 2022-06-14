Blockchain in Healthcare Market Growth, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidences of healthcare data breaches is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 104.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 64.5%, Market Trends –Rise in threat of counterfeit drugs ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global blockchain in healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 5,798.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The blockchain in healthcare is observing a high growth rate attributable to its rising application in supply chain management (SCM), clinical data exchange & interoperability, and claims adjustment & billing management, among others. Several hospitals and organizations are implementing the blockchain technology to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Moreover, there is an increase in the supply of counterfeit drugs, and this issue can be restrained by adopting the blockchain technology in the healthcare sector. Initiatives are being taken by the government across the globe to tackle the situation.

Growing incidences of healthcare data breaches are a significant factor in driving the blockchain in healthcare market growth. Data breaches may lead to a loss of USD 380.0/ exposed record to the healthcare establishments; however, the existing systems are prone to various kinds of attacks. Patient records are vital to cybercriminals seeking comprehensive identity data, which results in safeguarding electronic health records and related personal information primary importance in the healthcare sector.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key participants include IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Chronicled, Hashed Health, Factom, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Patientory, and Blockpharma, among others.

Highlights from the Report

By type, permissioned blockchain is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Permissioned blockchain is a private system and offers faster processing of transactions, better privacy, and enhanced security. These developed and deployed for specific organizational demands. A growing requirement to give restricted access is causative of the market growth.

By application, claims adjudication and billing is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 64.9% in the forecast period. It assists healthcare settings to manage duplication process and inappropriate filing. Moreover, it improves and assists in the management of accidental billing faults and uncertain transactions. Thus, it helps in improving the transparency, efficiency, and fast processing of claims.

By end-users, the pharmaceutical companies dominated the blockchain in healthcare market in 2019. The increasing threat of data theft by hackers and rising incidences of counterfeit drugs are among the significant factors encouraging companies to adopt the blockchain technology.

The report studies the historical data of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain in healthcare market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Permissioned/Private Blockchain

Permissionless/Public Blockchain

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjustment & Billing Management

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Blockchain in Healthcare market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Blockchain in Healthcare market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

