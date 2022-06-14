EGYPTIAN BANKING EXECUTIVE, AKRAM BENIAMIN, PH.D., CFA, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Akram Beniamin, Ph.D., CFA

Banking executive leads a rapidly emerging demand in the MENA region for board and executive credentialing in the positive governance of risk-taking.

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Dr. Akram Beniamin of Cairo, Egypt.Akram is the Head of Policy & Portfolio Management for Banque du Caire in Cairo, Egypt, where he is responsible for transforming the Enterprise Risk Management function. His work includes developing the risk management framework, appetite and risk tolerance limits, risk profiling, policies, early warning signals, risk triggers, and stress testing framework and methodology. He is also responsible for setting the portfolio management strategy and mechanism, along with monitoring the quality of the credit portfolio, monitoring internal capital adequacy, preparing regulatory reporting, and integrating ESG and sustainability factors into the bank’s policies.Akram earned his Ph.D. in International Business and Strategy from the Henley School of Business, his MSc in Development Finance from the University of Reading, his postgraduate diploma in Investment Management from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, and his Bachelor’s Degree in Banking from the Sadat Academy for Management Sciences.Recently, Akram was awarded the ABH Coleman Prize for his doctoral thesis, investigating commodity networks, foreign banking and business networks of Egypt in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The ABH Coleman Prize, named in honor of business historian Donald Coleman, is awarded annually by a panel of experts for the best PhD thesis in business history completed in or about Britain."Akram is modeling the importance of sound risk governance practices for his colleagues and other leaders in the Middle East," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Through our program, he expanded his understanding of what board members need from their organization’s risk infrastructure, which makes him an even more valuable executive," he continued.Akram participated in our first guided study cohort dedicated to executives and board members in the Middle East, led by banking executive Nada Rizkallah. "This program is amazing and should be of interest to board members," said Dr. Beniamin about his experience with the Certificate in Risk Governanceprogram.The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

