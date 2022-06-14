Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market 2027 | Emerging Technological Trends, Future Growth and Business Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

According to the current analysis of Emergen research, the global Follicular lymphoma treatment market was valued at USD 2.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.73 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The global follicular lymphoma treatment market is growing with a lucrative CAGR owing to the growing demand for therapy, increasing innovation in newer drug development, favorable government financial support, and assistance for research and development focusing on treatment. Follicular lymphoma treatment has high demand; therefore, research centers and market players are investing a substantial amount in R&D. Furthermore, various treatment options for FL are mainly on the severity of symptoms associated with it. On the basis of various studies, there have been incidences where patients managed with an active surveillance approach have survival outcomes identical to those who receive early treatment. According to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in 2019, about 82,310 new cases of lymphoma and 8,110 & 74,200 cases of Hodgkin & Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), respectively, are were diagnosed in the U.S.

As well as new entrants in the Follicular Lymphoma Treatment market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Key participants include AbbVie, Inc., Celgene, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb and Company, Epizyme Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Novartis AG.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Follicular Lymphoma Treatment market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

The North America follicular lymphoma treatment market is anticipated to dominate the global market. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for first-line therapy, high medical reimbursement facilities, and technological advancement in countries such as the U.S and Canada.

The targeted therapy is expected to register significant market share among the other segments. This is attributed to the widespread application coupled with efficient healthcare outcomes. The diagnostic methods are improved, and the public and health care professionals are well aware of the potential benefits of targeted therapy impacting the growth.

The market is driven by rapid product approval. For instance, in June 2020, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved tazemetostat for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) for adults. The clinical pipeline also shows positive results, which would further propel the market in the near future.

The global Follicular Lymphoma Treatment market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Follicular Lymphoma Treatment sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen research have segmented into the global follicular lymphoma treatment market on the basis of treatment, route of administration, end use, and region:

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Targeted therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Stem cell transplant

Alkylating Agents

Nucleoside Analogues

Anthracycline Derivatives

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Oral

Parenteral

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Oncology Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Follicular Lymphoma Treatment market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Follicular Lymphoma Treatment industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Follicular Lymphoma Treatment market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

