Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market Top Players & Trends | Industry Share, Outlook, Opportunity, and Forecast: 2028

Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market Size – USD 61.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Rise in online grocery shopping

Increasing demand for ready-to-eat and convenience dairy products and advancements in milk pasteurization technology are key factors driving global UHT milk market growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk market size is expected to reach USD 113.94 Billion in 2028 and register a significantly robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand among consumers for read-to-eat and convenience dairy products is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Demand for ready-to-eat dairy products has been increasing over the last few years on account of busier lifestyle of consumers and rising disposable income, among others.

The report on the Global Ultra High Temperature Milk Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Ultra High Temperature Milk Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Rise in online grocery shopping volumes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, have resulted in rising demand for UHT milk and boosted market growth. The pandemic has prompted consumers to explore safer and more convenient ways to gain access to essential grocery items. An increase in features offered by grocery delivery apps with the increasing number of stores offering curbside pick-up is resulting in rising sales of these products.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

In March 2019, Nestlé inaugurated its new liquid milk production line at its Villa Nueva Plant. Launch of the new production line would allow the company to enter into production of liquid milk with added value. The new production line allows manufacturing of 10 million liters per year of liquid products with added value using the UHT method.

Unflavored segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Cost-effectiveness of unflavored milk in comparison to flavored milk coupled with less refrigeration factor is boosting its demand among food outlet chains, small scale restaurants, and for production of homemade beverages.

Semi skimmed segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Less fat content in semi-skimmed milk than in whole milk and high calcium are factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global UHT milk market in 2020. Increasing demand for aseptic dairy foods and UHT processed and packaged dairy products in countries such as Germany, Spain, France and Italy are expected to boost market growth in the region.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Nestlé S.A., Lactalis Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Danone S.A., Arla Foods, Amcor plc, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, Sodiaal Group, Clover Industries Limited, and Almarai Company.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk market on the basis of product, fat content, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2018–2028)

Flavored

Unflavored

Fat Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2018–2028)

Whole

Semi Skimmed

Skimmed

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

