HypeFactory developed the 4 C’s Influencer Marketing Framework
EINPresswire.com/ -- HypeFactory, a global influencer marketing agency that launched hundreds of successful campaigns, analyzed its internal processes and identified factors that can help companies find top-performing influencers.
As the result of this analysis, the HypeFactory team developed the 4 C’s Influencer Marketing framework. The framework highlights four factors that marketers and advertisers need to focus on when looking for an influencer for their next campaign.
Community
Influencers can connect brands with their target audiences. That’s why marketers need to have a closer look at influencers’ followership and analyze their engagement rates.
HypeFactory recommends thinking about the following questions:
> Who is the target audience?
> What kind of content do they prefer?
> What percentage of influencer’s followers is the desired target audience?
Depending on the answers, companies can identify the most suitable social media platform and narrow down their search for the right influencer.
Content
Once marketers know their target audience, they can find what type of content this audience prefers and focus on reaching out to those influencers who create such content.
For example, some influencers are proficient with short-form videos while others might be very good at producing long-form reviews.
According to HypeFactory, brands also need to take into account the specifics of every campaign and the overall marketing strategy. Some campaigns need a series of Instagram stories while for others, a YouTube live stream will be more suitable. By pinpointing what content is needed for a particular campaign, companies can better manage their search for the right influencers.
Before shortlisting influencers, HypeFactory also recommends companies evaluate the content quality of every potential influencer by asking questions like:
> Is the style and format consistent?
> Will the campaign natively fit into this influencer’s content or will it stand out too much?
Culture
During job interviews and screenings of potential new hires, companies focus on the cultural fit.
The same can be applied to the process of finding the right influencer for a marketing campaign.
HypeFactory recommends taking into account the following questions:
> Do the influencer’s values align with the brand values?
> Is the brand comfortable with potential clients associating the brand’s name with this influencer?
Competence
Content creation is a full-time job. That’s why when it comes to finding the right influencer, brands need to take into account how competent the influencer is at content creation:
> What is the influencer’s average engagement rate compared to other accounts of similar size and category?
> Does the influencer create professionally looking content that has the potential to grab the target audience’s attention?
> How does the influencer approach and treat sponsored content?
By keeping in mind the 4 C’s Influencer Marketing framework developed by HypeFactory, companies can make sure that their search for the right influencer is effective.
Press Team
As the result of this analysis, the HypeFactory team developed the 4 C’s Influencer Marketing framework. The framework highlights four factors that marketers and advertisers need to focus on when looking for an influencer for their next campaign.
Community
Influencers can connect brands with their target audiences. That’s why marketers need to have a closer look at influencers’ followership and analyze their engagement rates.
HypeFactory recommends thinking about the following questions:
> Who is the target audience?
> What kind of content do they prefer?
> What percentage of influencer’s followers is the desired target audience?
Depending on the answers, companies can identify the most suitable social media platform and narrow down their search for the right influencer.
Content
Once marketers know their target audience, they can find what type of content this audience prefers and focus on reaching out to those influencers who create such content.
For example, some influencers are proficient with short-form videos while others might be very good at producing long-form reviews.
According to HypeFactory, brands also need to take into account the specifics of every campaign and the overall marketing strategy. Some campaigns need a series of Instagram stories while for others, a YouTube live stream will be more suitable. By pinpointing what content is needed for a particular campaign, companies can better manage their search for the right influencers.
Before shortlisting influencers, HypeFactory also recommends companies evaluate the content quality of every potential influencer by asking questions like:
> Is the style and format consistent?
> Will the campaign natively fit into this influencer’s content or will it stand out too much?
Culture
During job interviews and screenings of potential new hires, companies focus on the cultural fit.
The same can be applied to the process of finding the right influencer for a marketing campaign.
HypeFactory recommends taking into account the following questions:
> Do the influencer’s values align with the brand values?
> Is the brand comfortable with potential clients associating the brand’s name with this influencer?
Competence
Content creation is a full-time job. That’s why when it comes to finding the right influencer, brands need to take into account how competent the influencer is at content creation:
> What is the influencer’s average engagement rate compared to other accounts of similar size and category?
> Does the influencer create professionally looking content that has the potential to grab the target audience’s attention?
> How does the influencer approach and treat sponsored content?
By keeping in mind the 4 C’s Influencer Marketing framework developed by HypeFactory, companies can make sure that their search for the right influencer is effective.
Press Team
HypeFactory
pr@hypefactory.com
+357 96 503707
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other