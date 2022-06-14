CEO Insight's Most Influential Companies
Organisations with vision, integrity, impeccable professionalism, and above all, insight.
an investment in knowledge pays the best interest”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organisations with vision, integrity, impeccable professionalism, and above all, insight. Insight that cuts through the white noise of commerce to uncover the right path forward. Insight that makes for services and products sure to leave the competition in their wake. Insight = inspiration = innovation. It’s a high bar we set. This is CEO Insight’s Most Influential Companies List.
You don’t need to be the biggest or to shout loudest from the rooftops to have influence, yet what all of the companies we recognise – be they big or small - have in common is the ability to transcend mediocrity, to aspire to excellence, to pioneer and embrace change, and to craft and run with opportunity even when on the back foot.
Trade finance provides the instruments and products used to oil the wheels of international trade. Marked by swift issuance procedures, Euro Exim Bank ensures time spent on process and documentation is reduced to a minimum, meaning they are a beacon of hope and oasis of calm in the sometimes challenging jurisdictions their corporate trader clients operate in. Connecting the world through the creation and remittance of letters of credit, standby letters of credit, bank guarantees and performance bonds, Euro Exim Bank also constitute a market leader in real-time borderless frictionless payments, whether in fiat or cryptocurrency.
As Benjamin Franklin said, “an investment in knowledge pays the best interest”.
And nowhere does this adage hold up more strongly than at Henley Business School, which represents a truly international operation aiming to provide an excellent learning experience through world class research and thinking. Set in the heart of the Thames Valley in the United Kingdom, this venerable institution founded in 1945 seeks to equip students with the right tools and qualifications for changing and challenging times. Underpinning what they do is the principle that building management and leadership capability builds both wealth and the welfare of society.
Antigua & Barbuda’s Citizenship by Investment Program is certainly serving to enrich that country’s socio-economic prospects and has acted as a GDP force for good in tough pandemic times, as tourism ground to a halt. For those seeking second citizenship, it scores well across all criteria. The Caribbean nation is also spearheading efforts towards greater collaboration with other programs in the region in a proactive move designed to ward off attempts to clip the wings of the industry from the likes of the EU.
On the consumer-tech front, the London-based company, Nothing is making waves with its uber-minimalist carbon neutral light wireless earbuds. With clever acquisitions, a seasoned and highly talented team and strong financial backing, Nothing’s profile is already high, with expectations similarly high for the imminent release of its first smartphone.
Block, meanwhile, is a financial services and digital payments tech outfit designed to cut out the institutional middleman and increase access to all manner of services. It is also increasingly synonymous with bitcoin and other blockchain technologies, and further provides a means for artists to connect directly with their fanbases. Under the Block umbrella can be found new household names such as CashApp, Afterpay, Weebly and Tidal.
Also on the finance front, FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange based in the Bahamas with over a million users, and able to point to over $10 billion of daily trading volume, with FTX US a separate exchange available to US residents. Through the FTX Foundation, 1 percent of all net fees are to be donated to charity, with the fight against climate change at the heart of its efforts on this front.
