Adhesives Market Players Aim For High Performance Solutions With Automation

Adhesives Global Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Adhesives Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhesive companies are increasingly using automation and instrumentation solutions to control the production process more effectively. According to the adhesives market overview, automation instruments include control valves, temperature transmitters, level transmitters, flow transmitters and pressure transmitters that help improve operational efficiency in manufacturing facilities. For example, Siemens process instrumentation and gas analytics solutions increases productivity and efficiency during plant operations. Companies such as IBG use automated processes and high quality to achieve high efficiency and standardized work. IBG offers various automated systems used for bonding and sealing with different adhesives and sealants, as well as turnkey plants.

The adhesive market size is expected to grow from $58.35 billion in 2020 to $75.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand from end-user industries such as automobile and construction industry which is expected to drive the demand for adhesives. The adhesives market share is expected to grow from $75.25 billion in 2025 to $91.81 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Read more on the Global Adhesives Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4053&type=smp

According to the adhesives market growth analysis, the market is expected to be positively impacted by growing demand from the building and construction industry. Adhesives form an important construction raw material and is used in various applications in the industry from drywall lamination to flooring and roofing. Increasingly pre-fabricated houses are also using adhesives instead of nails which is also driving the demand for adhesives. Economic growth and a rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential and commercial buildings during the forecast period, thus increase the demand for adhesives.

Major players covered in the global adhesives industry are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, The Dow Chemical Company.

TBRC’s adhesives market research report is segmented by type into water-based adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, hot-melt-based adhesives, reactive & other adhesives, by application into transportation, building and construction, product assembly, woodworking and joinery, footwear and leather, paper and packaging, consumer/DIY, others, by product type into acrylic, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), polyurethanes, styrenic block, epoxy, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), others.



Adhesives Market 2022 - By Type (Water-Based Adhesives, Solvent-Based Adhesives, Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives, Reactive & Other Adhesives), By Application (Transportation, Building And Construction, Product Assembly, Woodworking And Joinery, Footwear And Leather, Paper And Packaging, Consumer/DIY), By Product Type (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA), Polyurethanes, Styrenic Block, Epoxy, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a adhesives market overview, forecast adhesives market size and growth for the whole market, adhesives market segments, geographies, adhesives market trends, adhesives market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Adhesives Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4053&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Plastic Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone, MMA, Cyanoacrylate, Other Resin Types), By Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based), By End-User (Automotive, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Medical, Packaging, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-adhesives-global-market-report

Polyurethane Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Coatings, Adhesives and sealants, Flexible and rigid foams, Elastomers, Other Product Types), By Raw Material (MDI, TDI, Polyols), By End-User Industry (Furniture, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear, Other End-Use Industries) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyurethane-global-market-report

Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022 – By Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Other Resin Types), By Material Type (Polypropylene (PP), Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Material Types), By Technology Type (Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt Based, Water-Based), By End-User (Packaging, Consumer and Office, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Building and Construction, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesive-tapes-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/