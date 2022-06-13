Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,544 in the last 365 days.

Nottinghamshire offering free entry for final day of England-NZ second Test

Nottinghamshire have thrown open the doors of Tent Bridge for the final day of England’s second LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand, offering tickets free of charge.

The venue was sold out of the first three days as both sides piled on first-innings runs, but Monday’s play took place in front a much reduced crowd.

With the result still uncertain and the possibility of an England series win should the hosts find a way to wrap up a positive result, the county announced shortly after tea that entry would be complimentary.

#ENGvNZ | Supporters can enjoy free entry for the fifth day between England and New Zealand tomorrow.

Tickets must be claimed before entry.

Read more ? https://t.co/TH45Rs6InW

— Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) June 13, 2022

In an update posted on Monday evening, Nottinghamshire said Trent Bridge had “reached capacity” and requested supporters without tickets did not travel to the venue.

Fans had earlier been told to register for access at tickets.trentbridge.co.uk and encouraged to make a voluntary donation to the Trent Bridge Community Trust.

The club said: “The decision to permit free entry has been taken by Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club after a frankly thrilling four days sent the contest into its final chapter with all three results still possible.

“We hope that this gesture will encourage first-time visitors to join long-standing supporters at Trent Bridge and we can’t wait to welcome you to our historic home.”

You just read:

Nottinghamshire offering free entry for final day of England-NZ second Test

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.