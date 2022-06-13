Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,539 in the last 365 days.

Disability charity speaks out over ableist lyric in Lizzo’s new song Grrrls

A disability charity has urged Lizzo not to leave disabled people out of her message of “self-acceptance” after the pop star used an ableist slur in her recent song Grrrls.

Since the song was released on June 10, the American singer has faced backlash for using a derogatory term for the condition spastic cerebral palsy in the opening verse.

Those who have spoken out include disability charity Scope, which said “self-love should be for everyone”.

Dear @Lizzo, your songs spread the message of self-acceptance.

Please don’t leave disabled people out by using slurs in your lyrics. Self-love should be for everyone.

We know you can do better ? https://t.co/Pjd0tA7x3k

— Scope (@scope) June 13, 2022

The charity wrote in a statement on Twitter: “Dear @Lizzo, your songs spread the message of self-acceptance.

“Please don’t leave disabled people out by using slurs in your lyrics. Self-love should be for everyone. We know you can do better.”

The singer is known for promoting a message of body positivity and self-love in her music.

Fans have also criticised the use of the ableist slur, with some calling for Lizzo to delete and re-record the song.

The PA news agency has contacted her for comment.

You just read:

Disability charity speaks out over ableist lyric in Lizzo’s new song Grrrls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.