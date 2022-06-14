7 RECIPES FOR 7 DAYS: PROVOLONE VALPADANA P.D.O., THE PRECIOUS ALLY FOR YOUR WINTER TABLES

Fennel salad, wild fennel, marinated salmon and orange segments with strong Provolone Valpadana P.D.O. Risotto with beetroot and mild Provolone Valpadana P.D.O. fondue

Discover on the web portal an entire weekly menu with mild and strong proposals, created exclusively by the Provolone Valpadana Protection Consortium

CREMONA, BRESCIA, ITALIA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter has arrived and brings with it the desire for comfort food, substantial and captivating dishes that can refresh the body and pamper the mind. Here then from the Provolone Valpadana PDO are 7 simple and delicious recipes, to try to experience the unmistakable taste of this PDO cheese every day of the week, versatile in its mild and strong versions, paired with typical ingredients and vegetables of this season.

Among the first of the Chef’s delicious proposals is a light but tasty appetizer and rich in sensory nuances: cauliflower boiled with salted zabaglione with mild Provolone Valpadana P.D.O. and poppy seeds. Still to start, excellent Fennel salad, wild fennel, marinated salmon and orange segments with strong Provolone Valpadana P.D.O., amazingly fast but of great effect and satisfaction both for the palate and for the eye. A recipe that demonstrates how cheese can also be perfectly paired with fish.

Broccoli are the ideal partners of Provolone Valpadana P.D.O. and go well in first courses with either the mild or the strong. In the first case, the suggestion is a Creamed broccoli and potatoes with mild Provolone Valpadana P.D.O., seeds and chestnut cream, a thick and delicious cream perfect for pampering yourself during the chilly winter evenings, which can be made “gutsier” with a grind of pepper at the end. For a stronger flavour, try the Spaghetti with broccoli cream, bits of tarallo and strong Provolone Valpadana P.D.O. where the secret is to boil the spaghetti in the broccoli cooking water and not skimp on grating plenty of cheese! Both proposals require approximately 30 minutes of preparation.

Then in winter, a great classic of Italian cuisine cannot go missing: Risotto! Here it is proposed in the version with beetroot and mild Provolone Valpadana P.D.O. fondue, a "must try" perfect for vegetarians, which makes the table finer thanks to the contrast of colours. Still for vegetarians, here is an egg-based alternative, fried egg with sautéed turnip tops and strong Provolone Valpadana P.D.O., tasty and easy to prepare in record time, just 10 minutes, for an exceptional result.

For those who do not want to give up meat, among the second courses, we find a tantalizing Jerusalem artichoke cream, roasted pork fillet, melted mild Provolone Valpadana P.D.O. and pan-fried turnip tops, a real delicacy that enhances the mildness of this cheese.

Seven dishes created ad hoc for the winter season capable of enhancing, at every course, the extraordinary organoleptic characteristics of both types of Provolone Valpadana P.D.O., always rigorously choosing the authentic product.

All the recipes, with their preparation and the chef's advice, can be found on the official website of the project "Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe" www.borntobeauthentic.eu: have fun trying them and share yours dishes on the social networks

