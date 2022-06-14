Businesses to celebrate success on National Manufacturing Day

National Manufacturing Day, organised by the Manufacturers' Organisation Make UK, takes place on Thursday, July 7, and is an opportunity for manufacturers to highlight the range of highly-skilled and well paid jobs they offer.

Manufacturing in Telford and Wrekin is buoyant, with the borough making a 17 per cent GDP contribution compared with the 10 per cent contribution nationally.

The industry makes up a significant part of Telford and Wrekin’s business base, creating hundreds of sustainable jobs and well defined career progression routes.

Telford & Wrekin Council is a member of Make UK, an organisation which champions engineering and manufacturing across the country.

Businesses in Telford which back the event will have the chance to promote potential careers and job vacancies within their local communities.

They can also use the day as a platform to showcase the diverse manufacturing sector and promote opportunities for school leavers, graduates and people looking to reskill at all levels.

Manufacturers can participate in a number of ways at any time throughout the day – from tours of their business to a full programme of events.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s business support team, Enterprise Telford, supports many local manufacturing businesses, helping them with their growth and progression.

Support includes skills and recruitment, advice on apprenticeships and other funded training, grants and funding.

Make UK is working with the Government and companies taking part in National Manufacturing Day will be circulated to every job centre across the UK and to schools.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for visitor economy, employment and skills, said: “We’re proud that Telford is a shining light for manufacturing in the UK and employment in the manufacturing sector here is well above the national average.

“As the manufacturing sector continues to grow, it creates new job opportunities and career pathways for people of all ages across the Telford and Wrekin borough.

“It’s fantastic that Make UK are launching National Manufacturing Day – a chance for employers to highlight the diverse manufacturing industry and their commitment to apprenticeships and skills in the sector.”

Charlotte Horobin, regional director for Make UK, said: ‘On July 7, Make UK is asking manufacturing businesses to throw open their doors in a UK-wide open house.

“It will give local communities the chance to see the potential careers and jobs on offer within a wonderfully diverse sector and engage with all age groups - from school leavers, graduates, people looking to reskill and local residents.

“For Make UK and manufacturers, this will be an opportunity to showcase our powerful sector, the individual successes of businesses, the range of highly skilled jobs on offer and the amazing opportunities for reskilling and career development within manufacturing in the UK.