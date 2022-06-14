Submit Release
Nitrogen expert joins Arable Event programme

The Arable Event takes place in Weston-under-Lizard on June 15, and there is still time to get a free fast-track ticket to one of the biggest farming events in the Midlands.

Joining the event programme is Dr Sajjad Awan, company agronomist at CF Fertilisers, who will explain how increasing the efficiency of nitrogen fertiliser use will improve farm efficiency ratings, profit margins and the environment.

Dr Awan said: “The rise in input prices has put significant strain on the British farming industry. It’s paramount to improve resource use efficiency, especially fertilisers.

“CF Fertilisers has conducted a large number of on-farm trials across the country. The results from these trials will be shared along with the strategies to improve business resilience in these unprecedented times.”

The Arable Event, organised by Wynnstay and GrainLink, takes place from 9am until 5pm at Woodlands Farm, part of the Bradford Estates in Weston-Under-Lizard, on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border. Admission is free, and everyone who registers in advance will be entered into a draw to win top prizes including a £500 mini-break voucher, a £150 Le Chameau voucher and restaurant vouchers.

Speakers will also include Jude McCann, the CEO of the Farming Community Network, who will be speaking specifically about securing farmers’ resilience in a changing world.

This focus on wellbeing in the farming community will sit alongside technical demonstrations and seminars, including crop trial plots presented by Syngenta and Wynnstay, a moisture meter clinic run by Sinar Technology and the chance to get hands-on experience of the latest farm machinery.

Those attending the Arable Event will also be able to collect points towards BASIS and NroSO qualifications. There will be free refreshments throughout the day, a programme and Arable Event cooler bag for visitors.

Arable Event manager Kelly Dolphin said: “I’m delighted that Dr Awan will be joining us as a guest speaker, joining a wide range of industry specialists on the programme.

“We are looking forward to a great day where farmers can get together to learn about the latest developments in agriculture while catching up with friends old and new in a relaxed, sociable setting.”

