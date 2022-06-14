Promotion for Hayley at Dyke Yaxley

Hayley Price spent a year at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury as part of her studies at the University of Wolverhampton, before returning as an accounts clerk following the completion of her degree.

She currently works as a client manager in the firm’s agricultural department alongside director Mark Griffiths and she has been with Dyke Yaxley for over 10 years. During this time, Hayley has trained and qualified as a chartered accountant and then as a chartered tax adviser.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have been named as an associate director and I couldn’t be prouder of the recognition I’ve received,” said Hayley.

“Dyke Yaxley is a great company to work for and I thoroughly enjoy my work meeting up with clients – I particularly enjoy the sense of accomplishment I feel knowing I’ve been able to help them with their accounts and tax compliance.

“I manage a portfolio of sole traders, partnerships and limited companies, and I’m committed to delivering the very highest level of support to every client.

“To have been promoted to my new senior position is a great honour, and I’m pleased that my work has led to such a great opportunity.”

Dyke Yaxley managing director, Marie Bramwell, said: “Our company ethos has always been to encourage our team members to continuously develop their skills and Hayley is an excellent example of someone who has worked hard and shown great dedication.