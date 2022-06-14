Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,530 in the last 365 days.

£9,500 grants to help solve construction skills shortages

It comes as the availability of labour is now the number one issue within the UK construction sector.

Staff mobility is high as people look for the best pay packets, causing further disruption. Research by Search Consultancy into the extent of the skills shortage has found that 83 per cent of businesses within the construction industry are feeling the strain from a lack of skilled workers.

But according to SBC Training young people are really keen to join the sector, they just need to be given an opportunity.

Tom Watson is six months into his bricklaying apprenticeship and is already a valuable asset to his employer, SBC Training said.

One day a week at the SBC Training Construction Centre is giving him the skills to apply at work and he is working as a full part of the team involved in setting out, blockwork and brickwork, increasing his skills every day.

SBC Training said many more young people like Tom would really like to join the construction industry and grants of up to £9,500 per apprentice are available to help employers to get involved.

Colin Thaw, of SBC Training, said: “We have some really excellent young people who really want to train in bricklaying and site carpentry, but need more employers to offer them the chance. The CITB provides generous apprenticeship grants to employers so I would urge employers to contact us on 01743 454810 or email enquiries@sbc-training.co.uk and between us we can begin to solve the skills shortage.”

You just read:

£9,500 grants to help solve construction skills shortages

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.