Adele Nicoll is a double Welsh champion

The Welshpool multi-sport star – who has been selected for this year’s Commonwealth Games – took gold in the shot put and the discus.

She threw 16.91 metres in shot – the event she will be competing in Birmingham – and 47.97, in the discuss.

And Nicoll, who also went to the Winter Olympics for the bobsleigh earlier this year, was impressed with her performance – particularly in the discus.

“It’s honestly been years since I trained for discus,” she said. “I was frustratingly close to 50m from no preparation. I might have to pick it up again.”

