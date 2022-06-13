Submit Release
One hurt in gable end building collapse in Telford

Firefighters from Wellington station were scrambled at 7.21pm on Monday to the Mercian Works, in Holyhead Road, following reports of a collapse of structures.

The police and a land ambulance were also sent to the scene.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved the partial collapse of the gable end of a building.

"Fire service personnel used to 9m ladder in order to make the area safe.

"One casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service."

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been invited to comment.

The fire service control received its incident stop message 35 minutes later, at 7.56pm.

