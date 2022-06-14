Fuel prices hit new highs as Government axes £1,500 electric car grant

Fuel prices hit new records as the Government scrapped £1,500 grants for purchases of new electric cars.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 185.4p on Monday, according to data firm Experian.

That is an increase of 6.9p in just a week.

The average price of diesel was a record 191.2p per litre on Monday.

The figures were released just hours after the Department for Transport (DfT) axed the Plug-in Car Grant.

Drivers could previously use the scheme to claim up to £1,500 towards the cost of a plug-in car costing less than £32,000.