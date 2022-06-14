Submit Release
Scientists urged to raise more initiatives

VIETNAM, June 14 -  

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ speaks at the meeting. —VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese scientists, particularly those who are National Assembly deputies, need to give more ideas and initiatives to the NA and Government serving the building and perfection of institutions, said NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting between Party and State leaders and deputies of the 15th legislature who are scientists, Huệ highlighted the significance of science-technology, and innovation to national socio-economic development as well as scientists’ significant contributions to the country’s scientific, technological, economic and social development, national defence and security.

According to the leader, the 15th NA will have to fulfil a host of legislative tasks relating to science-technology, such as the science and technology law, the law on technical standards and regulations, the law on atomic energy, and the law on electronic transactions, to name but a few. These documents should be compiled and adopted on scientific grounds.

In addition, scientists should actively contribute to raising the operational efficiency of the legislative body, and promoting the e-legislature and digital legislature, Huệ said.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Phan Xuân Dũng, President of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology (VUSTA), said the Party and State highly valued the role of scientists.

He also pointed out the links between natural sciences, technological sciences and social sciences, which, he said, would create a new ecosystem, and suggested that they should be combined in the legal system. —VNS

