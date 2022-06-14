Shares plunge on strong correction pressure

VIETNAM, June 14 -

A plant of Bình Sơn Refinery Company (BSR). BSR lost 6.5 per cent Monday. Photo bsr.com.vn

HÀ NỘI Shares started the week on a negative note, hammered by losses in multiple sectors facing strong correction pressure during the trading time.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index lost 4.44 per cent, to end Monday at 1,227.04 points.

The southern index had lost 0.3 per cent last week.

Nearly 733.5 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, equivalent to VNĐ18.5 trillion (US$797 million).

Market breadth was negative with 458 losers and 38 gainers.

Banking stocks suffered strong selling pressure with losers including Vietcombank (VCB), Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), Techcombank (TCB), VietinBank (CTG), Military Bank (MBB), Vietnam International Commercial JS Bank (VIB) and Saigon Hanoi Commercial JS Bank (SHB).

Energy stocks also lost ground, such as Việt Nam National Petroleum Group (PLX), PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PVD) and Drilling Mud Joint Stock Corporation (PVC) and Bình Sơn Refinery (BSR).

Construction stocks performed poorly, especially those listed on HoSE, with prominent losers such as COMA 18 Joint Stock Company (CIG), Đạt Phương Joint Stock Company (DPG), Miền Đông Joint Stock Company (MDG), Post & Telecommunications Investment And Construction JSC (PTC) and Louis Capital JSC (TGG).

The residential real estate group also witnessed losses in prices. Some attracted strong cash flow and supported the overall market such as C.E.O Group JSC (CEO), Development Investment Construction Corporation (DIG), Long Giang Investment & Urban Development JSC (LGL), Foreign Trade Development & Investment Corporation of HCMC (FDC), NBB Investment Corporation (NBB) and IDJ Vietnam Investment JSC (IDJ), Vingroup (VIC), Vinhomes (VHM), Novaland (NVL), Đất Xanh Group (DXG), Khang Điền House (KDH) and Phát Đạt Real Estate (PDR).

The 30 biggest stock trackers VN30-Index decreased 4.89 per cent, to end at 1,260.85 points.

In the basket, only one stock climbed, and 29 slid.

On a sector basis, all 25 sector indices on the stock market lost ground, including insurance, real estate, retail, oil and gas, banking, food and beverage, securities, wholesale, construction, rubber production, agriculture, IT and logistics.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index lost 5.90 per cent, to end Monday at 288.37 points.

The northern market index had slipped 1.3 per cent last week.

More than 98.1 million shares were traded on the northern exchange, worth VNĐ2.1 trillion.

In a recent report, Việt Dragon Securities said: “The profit-taking pressure occurred in the strong gaining groups recently, along with the cooling down of large industry groups, causing difficulties for the market's recovery.”

“With this development, it’s expected that the market will return to a state of divergence and struggling.

“Therefore, investors should limit buying stocks and monitor the supportive moves of the market. In the meantime, it is advisable to take advantage of the market's recovery to take profits and restructure portfolios in the direction of reducing risk.” — VNS