Westminster Barracks / DUI / LSA / Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1003643

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/13/22 @ 0329 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, LSA, Unlawful Mischief

NAME: Vanessa L. Jordan

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Evans Road, in the Town of Dummerston (Windham County) Vermont, reporting a family fight in progress.

Vermont State Police arrived on scene and determined that 55-year-old Vanessa Jordan, crashed into a vehicle and then left the scene intoxicated. Vermont State Police later located Jordan at the residence in Dummerston and arrested her for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Unlawful Mischief.

Jordan was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on July 26, 2022, at 1300 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 07-26-2022 / 1300 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

Trooper Daniel Dermody

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)585-5055

Daniel.Dermody@vermont.gov