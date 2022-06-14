Westminster Barracks / DUI / LSA / Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1003643
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/13/22 @ 0329 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dummerston, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, LSA, Unlawful Mischief
NAME: Vanessa L. Jordan
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Evans Road, in the Town of Dummerston (Windham County) Vermont, reporting a family fight in progress.
Vermont State Police arrived on scene and determined that 55-year-old Vanessa Jordan, crashed into a vehicle and then left the scene intoxicated. Vermont State Police later located Jordan at the residence in Dummerston and arrested her for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Unlawful Mischief.
Jordan was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on July 26, 2022, at 1300 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 07-26-2022 / 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper Daniel Dermody
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)585-5055
Daniel.Dermody@vermont.gov