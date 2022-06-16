Accurate Walmart.com Seller Software launched by WallySmarter.com

Number of Sellers on Walmart Example of Walmart Sales Estimator for a typical product Software Tools for Walmart Sellers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ralph Harris, Founder and CEO of Wallysmarter.com, has identified sellers on Walmart.com are finding it more profitable than selling on Amazon.com.“We have the Walmart sales estimates for every product on Walmart.com, as well as the keywords customers use to buy. Its simple economics. We show the opportunities Walmart.com presents.” – Mr Harris.Walmart only began allowing 3rd party sellers to sell on the Walmart Marketplace in 2019. Even non-USA sellers are able to participate. It is of no surprise that the number of sellers on Walmart are increasing exponentially. What isn’t so well known, is that Walmart.com has almost 50% of the online traffic that Amazon.com has, whilst having only 3% of the number of sellers. That translates into a many more buyers for every seller on Walmart vs Amazon. To be exact, there are 1918 buyers for every seller on Walmart, whilst only 48 buyers for every seller on Amazon.Mr Harris explains that existing Amazon sellers are feeling this pinch. Amazon sellers have until now been nervous to venture onto Walmart.com as there has not been any insight into the Walmart marketplace. Amazon flagships like Helium10.com and Junglescout.com are invaluable on Amazon.com but have not yet managed to obtain any depth of Walmart Sales. Mr Harris explains that this is exactly what Wallsmarte.com does. Mr Harris also explained that Wallysmarter offers a Walmart API for large customers to access this near real-time, accurate Walmart.com sales data.With the increase in potential for 3rd party sellers to sell using Walmart Fulfillment Services, it is more important than ever to have access to Walmart sales estimates and Walmart Keyword research. This enables the next generation of e-commerce entrepreneurs to dominate the Walmart marketplace. Mr Harris says that to find a hot selling product on Walmart - one that is easy to compete with - requires a database that has all Walmart.com products, and their Walmart sales estimates. It is only with a complete set of Walmart seller tools, is a seller able to find profitable products to sell.About WallySmarter.com:WallySmarter.com was launched in May 2022, and aims to provide all Walmart Sellers with transparency into the Walmart marketplace. It is the first complete Software suite for Walmart Sellers, comprising a Walmart Chrome Extension, Walmart Sales Estimator , Walmart Product Database, Walmart Keyword Tool and even offers an API For Walmart Sellers. WallySmarter has been in development for over 3 years. The multi-disciplined team has built an innovative set of tools that update the sales estimates daily for over 200 million Walmart products, and search volumes for over 12 million Walmart keywords.Visit www.wallysmarter.com for a free trial.

