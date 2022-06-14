First-ever Walmart Product Research Tools launched by WallySmarter.com

Software Tools for Walmart Sellers Wallysmarter.com makes Walmart Keyword Research Easy Wallysmarter.com Shows you Products to Sell on Walmart.com

CALIFORNIA, USA, June 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ralph Harris, Founder and CEO of Wallysmarter.com, has announced the launch of the first Walmart Seller Tools available anywhere in the world. Up to now, 3rd Party Sellers have been forced to use Amazon Seller Tools which are completely irrelevant on the Walmart.com marketplace.“Walmart 3rd Party Sellers remain blind as to keyword search volumes or product sales estimates on Walmart.com. We make it easy for Walmart Sellers to find great products to sell.” – Mr Harris.Walmart Fulfillment Services, as a direct competitor to Amazon FBA, has been growing exponentially, and for good reason. 3rd Party Sellers on Walmart.com are finding the marketplace less competitive than Amazon.com and as a result, more profitable. In 2021, there were 6.3m Third-Party Sellers on Amazon.com, whereas Walmart.com had 114 700 Third-Party Sellers. This translates to 48 customers for every 1 Seller on Amazon.com versus 1918 customers for every 1 seller on Walmart.com.In the last 2 years alone, Walmart.com has spent over $50 Billion on their Fulfillment infrastructure, preparing for the increase in 3rd Party Sellers.As more Sellers are moving to Walmart.com, it has become more important for Sellers to have access to accurate and easy to access Walmart Seller Tools.Mr Harris explains that the secret to a successful product on Walmart.com is to find one where there is a strong existing demand for that product. However, competing products should have few reviews - indicating a new arrival can compete equitably with the products already selling.Only with the depth of the Wallysmarter.com database of 12 million Walmart.com keywords and 200 million Walmart.com products, can prospective sellers really carry out product research efficiently and effectively. “New users are welcome to come and try Wallysmarter.com for an easy free trial. No credit card information is required. Wallysmarter.com even offers an API for larger sellers to buy in bulk the data resulting from Walmart Seller Tools.About WallySmarter.com:WallySmarter.com was launched in May 2022, and aims to provide all Walmart Sellers with transparency into the Walmart marketplace. It is the first complete Software suite for Walmart Sellers, comprising a Walmart Chrome Extension Walmart Sales Estimator , Walmart Product Database, Walmart Keyword Tool and even offers an API For Walmart Sellers. WallySmarter has been in development for over 3 years. The multi-disciplined team has built an innovative set of tools that update the sales estimates daily for over 200 million Walmart products, and search volumes for over 12 million Walmart keywords.Visit www.wallysmarter.com for a free trial.

