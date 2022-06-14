Seattle’s Church of Scientology Marks the 50th Anniversary of World Environment Day

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helping to keep Seattle streets litter-free is something the Church of Scientology takes seriously. The Church’s Environmental Task Force and local chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation have participated in the city’s Adopt-a-Street program for over three decades—longer than any other organization. They join thousands of volunteers who routinely clean up hundreds of miles of city streets as part of this grassroots litter-removal program.

In addition to their volunteer work on World Environment Day, over the past month, Church volunteers participated in the city’s “Spring Clean” efforts and joined Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s “One Seattle Day of Service” event in which nearly 4,000 volunteers engaged in over 125 projects across Seattle.

Forest steward Dave Scattergood, Scientology Environmental Task Force coordinator, led the One Seattle Day of Service improvements in Kinnear Park with a total of 30 volunteers weeding, mulching and removing invasive blackberry vines throughout the morning and into the afternoon. “Invasive species keep the natural forest from replenishing itself,” said Scattergood, “so it’s vital that they are removed to help maintain our green spaces.”

The Task Force adopted Kinnear Park, one of Seattle’s oldest parks, 22 years ago. They have contributed thousands of volunteer hours, keeping the beautiful park clean and safe for use by the community.

The Task Force and Seattle’s Way to Happiness chapter use the booklet "The Way to Happiness" to promote awareness of the need to care for the environment and encourage others to take part in the work of keeping Seattle green and sustainable. "The Way to Happiness" is a nonreligious common-sense moral code written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. One of its precepts is “Safeguard and Improve your Environment,” which states:

“There are many things one can do to help take care of the planet. They begin with the idea that one should. They progress with suggesting to others they should. Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it.”

For more information on "The Way to Happiness" visit www.thewaytohappiness.org.

The founder of the Scientology religion is L. Ron Hubbard, and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion’s ecclesiastical leader. The Church of Scientology Seattle is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated by Mr. Miscavige in July 2010. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. For more information on the Church of Scientology Seattle, visit their website at www.Scientology-Seattle.org.

