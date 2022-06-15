Cloudbric Wins 2 awards in the Global Infosec Awards 2022 in the categories of "Next Gen for Zero Trust & "Editor's choice for Web Application Security”

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric, the APAC's No.1 cloud-based website security provider, has been awarded a total of 2 awards for the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards 2022.

Cloudbric has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

- Editor’s Choice Web Application Security (Cloudbric WAF+)

- Next Gen Zero Trust (Cloudbric RAS)

Cloudbric WAF+ is equipped with a logic-based detection engine and patented A.I. module to provide the highest security standards and lower the already best-in-class false positive rate all over the world. In addition, Cloudbric RAS addresses the drawbacks of traditional uses End-to-End Encryption through Secure Proxy (E2EE) technology to securely connect users and corporate networks. Learn more about our winning solution here.

“Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), on its 10th anniversary, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine has spent the past six months scouring the globe and found over 4,000 companies who manage, create, and offer the most respected information security products and services. CDM has named nearly 10% of these companies as winners of our coveted Global InfoSec Award for 2022. These winners are the most innovative, forward-thinking, and proactive cyber security companies and service providers on the planet who are working to bring tomorrow’s cybersecurity solutions to market, today,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

“We’re thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners as a recognition of our web security services. Cloudbric believes that this recognition from the Global Infosec Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs. We will aim to become a Cloudbric that is widely recognized and acknowledged at a global scale,” said TJ Jung, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudbric.

<About Cloudbric>

Cloudbric is a Global cloud & edge security company and one of Asia's longest-running and largest cyber security vendors, developing Asia’s first cloud web application firewall as a service in 2015. Cloudbric offers a range of security services including solutions for website security, remote access, DDoS security, and blockchain for all businesses that primarily lack experience in cybersecurity without their own security experts or those who can't afford expensive IT security solutions.

To learn more Visit: https://www.cloudbric.com/

<About CDM InfoSec Awards>

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com

<About the Judging>

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

<About Cyber Defense Magazine>

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.