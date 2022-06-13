Submit Release
Acting chair appointed for Property Assessment Appeal Board

CANADA, June 13 - Erin Lan-Ying Frew has been appointed as acting chair of the Property Assessment Appeal Board (PAAB), the independent tribunal established under the Assessment Act.  

The PAAB is the second level of appeal for all property assessments conducted by BC Assessment, following the Property Assessment Review Panels.

Frew was appointed vice-chair to the PAAB in 2016. She holds her juris doctor and her bachelor of science (ecology) from the University of British Columbia. Previously, she held positions as an arbitrator for the Residential Tenancy Branch, an associate lawyer in a national tax law firm, an intern assisting judges and legal officers at the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, and a review officer for WorkSafeBC.

Frew has served as a director with the BC Council of Administrative Tribunals (BCCAT) and currently sits on the education committee and conference committee. In 2020, Frew received an award from BCCAT in recognition of her service.

Frew’s appointment is for a six-month term, effective Aug. 15, 2022. She replaces Simmi K. Sandhu who served as PAAB chair and CEO from 2015-22.

A robust, merit-based recruitment process for a permanent chair will begin later in 2022.

For more information about the Property Assessment Appeal Board, visit: http://www.assessmentappeal.bc.ca/

 

