Browning Associates Reviews - Technology and the coronavirus have permanently altered how employers hire executives

Browning Associates - Helping executives crystalize their career aspirations and realize new career heights by way of reaching their next career summit."PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Browning Associates (BA) is excited to share news about its success in helping executives crystalize their career aspirations and realize new career heights by way of reaching their next career summit.
Technology and the coronavirus have permanently altered the employment acquisition and procurement process. Executive level job seekers now compete globally for desired positions. Technological innovations now enable prospective employers to rapidly vet resumes, closely monitor remote interviews, and reject undesirable applicants, despite their qualifications.
Browning Associates, an executive career management firm with an A-plus rating from the Better Business Bureau, specializes in helping future executives navigate the pitfalls in the current employment landscape. Their mission is to “Help you promote your personal brand.”
According to John Seraichyk, Founder of Browning Associates,“There has been a paradigm shift to remote work that has changed the hiring landscape within companies and organizations. Companies are no longer relegated to a specific geographic area. They can hire nationwide, and COVID has been the catalyst for work-at-home, so future executives have a national market to promote themselves in. This presents both problems and opportunities.”
Anita Leach, Chief Financial Officer for Browning Associates, estimated that there are about 45,000 executives in the company’s nationwide network. “Each year we work closely with just 300 new clients. We have constant conversations that allow for feedback.” she said. “We are keeping our ears to the ground.”
Seraichyk explained that Browning Associates coaches clients through a program to effectively enter this new market.
“The organization looks for the changes and trends in the hiring and interviewing process and ensures that its clients are optimally prepared when they go into an interview,” he said. “If you maximize all the skills we coach, you can be sure that you are going to be in the best position to get the job you are looking for.”
The coaching process starts with the development of the clients next-generation value proposition (New resume, social media, and branding docs utilized to promote clients' brand.)
Seraichyk explained that Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) has replaced humans in the resume reading and screening process.
“All resumes have to be ATS compliant,” Seraichyk said. “The resume needs certain keywords for specific positions, or else the candidate will be overlooked. Browning Associates knows what those keywords are. It’s our job to stay current and relevant for what companies are looking for to even get a candidate an opportunity to sit at the table. It doesn’t matter if you’re the most qualified individual. You won’t get in the door.“
Browning Associates also coaches job candidates on how to enhance their resumes by including quantifiable accomplishments. “Quantify it with data,” Seraichyk advises. “Tell them how you increased sales or grew or saved the company. Those things are impactful. When companies see statistics, they think it must be real.” Seraichyk explained that when career transitions are involved, candidates have to be more creative, and they should emphasize transferable skills, such as organizational, interpersonal, and leadership. When a Browning Associate client does land an interview, chances are it will be done remotely through Zoom or Skype, and companies are also even using artificial intelligence to screen prospective employees. “Some companies have started using software that can detect falsehoods based on body language, eye movements, and posture,” Seraichyk explained. “We coach clients on how to emotionally connect with people remotely,” Seraichyk said that coaching remote interviewing also involves teaching clients about optimal background, lighting, and decor, as well as limiting background noise. “We also teach them how to use the green screen optimally,” Seraichyk said. “Interviewees can project any image they want in the background. The background image should be wholly applicable to the position they are applying for. Maybe it’s the prospective company’s logo.”
A significant portion of coaching clients for the interview process is what Seraichyk calls “Verbal Judo.” “Many clients are wholly inept with interviews. Interviews make clients freeze like a deer in the headlights,” he said. “We prepare clients for questions that are most likely going to be asked.”
Seraichyk explained that “Verbal Judo” is a three-step process that teaches clients how to control the subject matter and content of an interview. “We teach our clients how to go into an interview and assess and identify the employer’s needs. Candidates need to identify the employer’s pain points – what keeps them up at night. Regardless of what the job requisition says, candidates have to ask the difficult questions and get the employer to pour out what its critical needs are.”
The hiring process typically involves multiple interviews with the same employer, and Seraichyk stressed that candidates should be cognizant that interpretations of company needs will likely vary among each person in the process, whether it’s the human resources or the chief executive officer. “Candidates have to sell themselves at each level of the interviewing process,” Seraichyk said.
“We teach our clients to tell a story,” Seraichyk said. “People love a story, and they love a happy ending.” “Facts tell, story’s sell,” says Seraichyk.
The third type of questions are the open-ended ones, such as “Where do you see yourself in five years?” According to Seraichyk, the “heart and soul of Verbal Judo” is being able to control the subject matter of the interview.
Seraichyk emphasizes that Browning Associates provides a counseling service, not a job placement service. “Our deliverables are purely advisory
services,” he said. “There is no placement or anything of that sort.”
