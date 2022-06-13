Financial Technician I

Idaho Secretary of State

Pay Range: $18.54/hr + (DOE), plus full competitive state benefits

Position is open immediately until filled.

DESCRIPTION

Applicant will need to learn the functions of our Fiscal systems from the ground up, along with any Corporations’ systems needed for this position. A successful candidate will need to be a quick learner and willing to step up to assist in running the office efficiently in whatever manner necessary.

Candidates Will Have:

2+ years of experience in a financial, bookkeeping, or banking role OR at least 1 year experience PLUS a related degree

A pleasant demeanor and professional appearance

A strong work ethic and drive to excel

A high level of attention to detail

General Obligations, Day to Day Activities Will Include but not Limited To:

Daily Responsibilities:

Open, scan and distribute mail

Make changes or look up transactions for Corporations when needed

Verify and receipt in Checks, Cash, and Credit Cards

Reconcile own till balance at the end of the day

Verify prior day batches to STARS Reports (Statewide accounting system)

Monthly Responsibilities:

Agency Till Balance Reconcile credit card payments processed through Access Idaho to Fiscal entries Enter batches for prior business day’s revenue for each division Prepare and take deposits to the Treasury Department Verify and enter refunds



As Needed:

Answer Phones

Enter Surplus Property in need of disposal

Release bills for our Agency along with Uniform State Laws, and the Code Commission into Statewide Accounting System ensuring proper codes are used

TO APPLY:

To apply, please send your resume and a separate cover letter detailing your qualifications by email with the subject line “Financial Technician” to:

Kathy Abbot, Finance Director

[email protected]

Hiring is done without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, or disability status.