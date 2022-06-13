There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,336 in the last 365 days.
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Mexico
June 13, 2022, 22:34 GMT
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Mexico City, Mexico, on June 14 to meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and other government officials to continue ongoing engagement to accelerate cooperation in tackling the climate crisis.
