House Bill 1795 Printer's Number 2190

PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - An Act amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions relating to condominiums, further providing for definitions; in management of the condominium, further providing for executive board members and officers, for bylaws and for meetings; in protection of purchasers, further providing for effect of violations on rights of action; in general provisions relating to cooperatives, further providing for definitions; in creation, alteration and termination of cooperatives, further providing for master associations; in management of cooperatives, further providing for bylaws and for meetings; in protection of cooperative interest purchasers, further providing for effect of violations on rights of action; in general provisions relating to planned communities, further providing for definitions; in creation, alteration and termination of planned communities, further providing for master associations; in management of planned community, further providing for bylaws and for meetings; and, in protection of purchasers, further providing for effect of violations on rights of action.

