XiRepair’s Certified Technicians Master the Tricky Xbox Series X/S Port Replacement Service

The team at XiRepair fix hundreds of Microsoft Xboxes every day, often tackling repairs botched by other providers

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XiRepair - the Montgomery-based electronics repair and recovery shop that has been delivering award-winning service since 2014 - now offers same day Xbox HDMI Port repair, an operation which requires skill and precision.

The Xbox Series X/S was released in November 2020, offering gamers stunning visuals and lightning-fast load speeds. However, the flagship console has an Achilles’ heel: the HDMI port is prone to damage from falls or force when the cable is inserted. Without this crucial element functioning properly, the console is essentially unusable. “It’s extremely common for the Xbox Series X to have damage on or around the HDMI port.” Explains an XiRepair technician.

Despite the issue’s frequency, the fix requires micro soldering which can be difficult for inexperienced technicians. XiRepair’s locations see plenty of botched replacements from stores without the right experience or equipment. Thankfully, the team at XiRepair are well equipped and have demonstrated their expertise in Xbox HDMI port replacement with a detailed blog post and explanatory video on their website.

Transparency is a core value at XiRepair and they strive to educate customers about what goes into a quality repair service and the economic and environmental benefits. The company has two locations in Montgomery, Alabama but runs a popular mail-in repair service that receives faulty devices from all 50 states and numerous foreign countries.

XiRepair Founder Jonathan Strange started the business while he was still in high school and is committed to helping families by repairing faulty devices, especially now that COVID-19 has increased reliance on household tech.

To learn more about the Xbox Series X/S HDMI port replacement and other services offered, visit xirepair.com.

XiRepair Team
XiRepair
+1 334-777-1234
team@XiRepair.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

XiRepair’s Certified Technicians Master the Tricky Xbox Series X/S Port Replacement Service

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
XiRepair Team
XiRepair
+1 334-777-1234 team@XiRepair.com
Company/Organization
JAG Consulting

Los Angeles, California, 90012
United States
+17148330822
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
XiRepair’s Certified Technicians Master the Tricky Xbox Series X/S Port Replacement Service
The New Leaf Media Launches a Hollywood Executive Pitch Service
Animated Short ‘Friendship’ Now Being Submitted to Film Festivals Globally
View All Stories From This Author