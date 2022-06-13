Living in Large Carnivore Country Workshop offered

Join us in Casper to learn about large carnivores

Casper - The Casper Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging people to attend a free public workshop titled “Living in Large Carnivore Country.” The workshop will be held on Thursday, June 16, from 6-8 p.m. at Casper Regional Office, 3030 Energy Lane. Anyone who lives in or spends time in bear and lion country is encouraged to attend.

“With more people living and enjoying the outdoors near Casper, we want to offer this workshop to provide practical information on how to prevent conflicts as well as what to do in an encounter with one of these large carnivores,” says Kyle Garrett, Bearwise Community Coordinator.

The workshop is designed to focus on how to avoid conflicts with large carnivores while recreating. There will be presentations by wildlife professionals with Game and Fish on topics such as bear and mountain lion food habits, where one would expect to encounter a bear or mountain lion, food storage regulations, understanding bear and lion behavior, what to do in an encounter and the proper use of bear spray. Experts will also be on hand to answer questions.



- WGFD -