Submit Release
News Search

There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,289 in the last 365 days.

Living in Large Carnivore Country Workshop offered

Join us in Casper to learn about large carnivores

Casper - The Casper Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging people to attend a free public workshop titled “Living in Large Carnivore Country.” The workshop will be held on Thursday, June 16, from 6-8 p.m. at Casper Regional Office, 3030 Energy Lane. Anyone who lives in or spends time in bear and lion country is encouraged to attend.

“With more people living and enjoying the outdoors near Casper, we want to offer this workshop to provide practical information on how to prevent conflicts as well as what to do in an encounter with one of these large carnivores,” says Kyle Garrett, Bearwise Community Coordinator.

The workshop is designed to focus on how to avoid conflicts with large carnivores while recreating. There will be presentations by wildlife professionals with Game and Fish on topics such as bear and mountain lion food habits, where one would expect to encounter a bear or mountain lion, food storage regulations, understanding bear and lion behavior, what to do in an encounter and the proper use of bear spray. Experts will also be on hand to answer questions.
 

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

Living in Large Carnivore Country Workshop offered

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.